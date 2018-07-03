The Runner’s Guide to Washington

Who runs this town?
Written by | Published on
The Runner’s Guide to Washington
“LOVE” © 2017 Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer. Commissioned and funded by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, DC Creates Public Art Building Communities Program. Located in Shaw’s Blagden Alley: 926 N St Rear, NW, Washington, DC. Photograph by Jeff Elkins.

At some point between Teddy Roosevelt looping through Rock Creek Park for his evening jogs and Ivanka Trump footing it through Kalorama, Secret Service in tow, Washington became obsessed with running. Who are the area’s most elite runners? Where can you run in the middle of the workday? And what if all you want to do is run for beer? We’ve got all that and more in The Runner’s Guide to Washington.

These articles appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

