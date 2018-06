This week in Health and Fitness news, we’re rolling out the Runner’s Guide to Washington, your definitive source on everything from the local celebs of running to where to sneak in a lunch break jog. We hope it inspires you to lace up and hit the road (or treadmill—we’re looking at you, Chuck Todd).

Our area has a race for every pace. Follow the flow chart below to find a race to enter.

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.