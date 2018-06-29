CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux on Why She Loves Running—But Couldn’t Care Less About Speed

This week in Health and Fitness news, we’re rolling out the Runner’s Guide to Washington, your definitive source on everything from the local celebs of running to where to sneak in a lunch break jog. We hope it inspires you to lace up and hit the road (or treadmill—we’re looking at you, Chuck Todd).

After her first marathon, she saw the worst celebrity finishes: “I was the second-slowest after only Al Roker.” The CNN correspondent still runs—and still couldn’t care less about speed.

When do you run?

My alarm goes off at 2:30 in the morning, I’m at the bureau by 4, and I’m live as early as 6. So my running happens when I get home, before I pick up my three-year-old from daycare.

Where do you go?

I’ll pick my favorite neighborhood. Or I’ll get lost. I run in Rock Creek Park, I run in Potomac—we’ve got a lot of great parks here.

Favorite DC race?

Marine Corps. Just the energy—all of the wonderful school bands that come out, you’re running around the monuments, the streets are closed, so you get to see the city in a new way. The 14th Street Bridge kicks your butt every time, but once you get across it, you pretty much know you’re going to make it.

Ever run with a source?

Yeah. There were several sources I would run with when I covered George W. Bush. I used to love running with people in the administration in Crawford, Texas. I don’t golf, so let’s go running.

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

