You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2018

Your favorite places for tacos, burgers, crabcakes, and lots more.
You voted for Salt & Sundry in "Best for Interior-Design Finds." Photograph courtesy of Salt & Sundry.

We asked you to tell us your favorite people, places, and things in Washington. Here are the winners of this year’s reader poll.

Best New Restaurant

Maydan

Also popular: Supra, Chiko, Del Mar

Best Food Truck

Rito Loco

Also popular: Swizzler, Captain Cookie and the Milkman, Pepe

Best Food Stand at Nats Park

Shake Shack

Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl, District Doughnut

Best Bagels

Bethesda Bagels

Also popular: Bullfrog Bagels, Brooklyn Bagel Bakery, Bagels Etc.

Best Indie Coffee Shop

Compass Coffee

Also popular: La Colombe, Swing’s, Northside Social

Best Doughnuts

District Doughnut

Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Sugar Shack, Duck Donuts

Best Bakery

Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint

Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst

Best Sushi

Sushi Taro

Also popular: Rakuya, Kaz Sushi Bistro, Sushiko, Sushi Rock

Best Tacos

Taco Bamba

Also popular: District Taco, Taqueria Habanero, Taqueria el Poblano

Best Pasta

The Red Hen

Also popular: Sfoglina, Osteria Morini, Al Volo

Best Pizza

Timber Pizza Co.

Also popular: 2 Amys, All-Purpose, Wiseguy Pizza

Best Burger

Duke’s Grocery

Also popular: Le Diplomate, Good Stuff Eatery, Shake Shack, Lucky Buns

Best Butcher

Red Apron Butchery

Also popular: Harvey’s Market, Stachowski’s, Organic Butcher of McLean, Let’s Meat on the Avenue

Best Crabcake

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Also popular: Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill

Best for Spicy Food

Thip Khao

Also popular: Little Serow

Best Barbecue

Federalist Pig

Also popular: Hill Country, Texas Jack’s, Sloppy Mama’s, Rocklands

Best Steakhouse

Bourbon Steak

Also popular: Ray’s the Steaks, BLT Steak, Medium Rare, Rare Steak and Seafood

Best Restaurant for Vegetarians

Chaia

Also popular: Fare Well, Shouk, Beefsteak, NuVegan Cafe

Best Farmers Market

FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market

Also popular: Eastern Market, Falls Church Farmers Market, Old Town Farmers Market, Arlington Farmers Market (Courthouse)

Best Restaurant With a View

Fiola Mare

Also popular: Sequoia, District Winery

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant

Le Diplomate, Pineapple and Pearls (tie)

Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Komi, Iron Gate, Del Mar

Best Sandwich Shop

Taylor Gourmet

Also popular: Bub and Pop’s, Sundevich, the Italian Store, Jetties

Best Fried Chicken

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Also popular: Bonchon, Maketto, Popeyes, Bantam King, Central Michel Richard

Best Fast-Lunch Spot

Cava

Also popular: Sweetgreen, Buredo

Best Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s

Also popular: Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Glen’s Garden Market, Wegmans, MOM’s Organic Market

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Ice Cream Jubilee

Also popular: Dolcezza, Jeni’s, Pitango Gelato

Best Outdoor Dining

Iron Gate

Also popular: El Techo, the Salt Line, Whaley’s

Best Tasting Menu

Komi

Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Little Serow, Minibar

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Ted’s Bulletin

Also popular: 2 Amys, Matchbox, Pizzeria Paradiso

Most Overhyped Restaurant

Founding Farmers

Also unpopular: Cafe Milano, Le Diplomate, Momofuku CCDC, Rose’s Luxury

Best Happy Hour

DC Reynolds

Also popular: Bar Charley, Ambar, Penn Commons

Best Rooftop Bar

POV at the W

Also popular: El Techo, 801, Roofers Union, Takoda

Best Dive Bar

Dan’s Cafe

Also popular: Red Derby, the Codmother, Ivy & Coney, Tune Inn

Best Sports Bar

Nellie’s

Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social, The G.O.A.T., Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Best Bar With Games

The Board Room

Also popular: Penn Social, H Street Country Club, Franklin Hall, Buffalo Billiards

Best Cocktail Bar

Columbia Room

Also popular: Service Bar, Barmini, Copycat Co.

Best Wine Bar

Maxwell Park

Also popular: Barcelona, Flight, Cork, District Winery

Most Overhyped Bar

Brixton

Also unpopular: Hawthorne, pop-up bars, POV at the W, Columbia Room

Best Margarita

Oyamel

Also popular: El Centro D.F., Taqueria el Poblano, El Techo

Best Brewery/Brewpub

Right Proper Brewing Company

Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company

Best Craft-Beer Selection

ChurchKey

Also popular: Bluejacket, Pizzeria Paradiso, Bier Baron Tavern

Best Local Winery

Stone Tower Winery

Also popular: District Winery, RdV Vineyards, Barrel Oak Winery, Paradise Springs Winery

Best Local Distillery

Cotton & Reed

Also popular: New Columbia Distillers, Republic Restoratives

Best Movie Theater

Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema

Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Loews Georgetown, AMC Loews Uptown, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic

Best Museum

National Museum of African American History & Culture

Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National Gallery of Art

Best Day Trip

Annapolis

Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, Virginia wineries, Baltimore

Best Dog Park

Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington)

Also popular: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)

Best Live-Music Venue

9:30 Club

Also popular: The Anthem

Best Festival

National Cherry Blossom Festival

Also popular: H Street Festival, Snallygaster

Best for Women’s Work Attire

Loft

Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew, Banana Republic

Best for Women’s Casual Attire

Loft

Also popular: Madewell, Violet Boutique, Nordstrom Rack, Anthropologie, South Moon Under

Best for Vintage Clothes

Buffalo Exchange

Also popular: New to You

Best for Women’s Shoes

DSW

Also popular: Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, Hu’s Shoes

Best for Men’s Suits

Suitsupply

Also popular: Brooks Brothers, Bonobos, Nordstrom

Best for Men’s Casual Attire

J. Crew

Also popular: Bonobos, Banana Republic

Best for Jewelry and Watches

Boone & Sons

Also popular: Shah & Shah, Shinola, Tiny Jewel Box

Best Consignment Shop

Second Ascent

Also popular: Current Boutique, New to You, Crossroads

Best Neighborhood for Shopping

Georgetown

Also popular: Old Town Alexandria, Friendship Heights

Best Place to Buy Furniture

Room & Board

Also popular: West Elm, Ikea

Best for Interior-Design Finds

Salt & Sundry

Also popular: Miss Pixie’s, West Elm

Best for Vintage and Antique Furniture

Miss Pixie’s

Also popular: GoodWood

Best for Kitchen Goods

Hill’s Kitchen

Also popular: Sur la Table, Home Rule, Williams Sonoma

Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees

Little Leaf

Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, American Plant

Best Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

Also popular: Down Dog Yoga, Yoga District

Best Pilates Studio

Solidcore

Also popular: Reformation Fitness, Mind the Mat, Toolbox

Best Barre Class/Studio

Pure Barre

Also popular: Barre3, FlyBarre

Best Indoor Cycling Studio

Flywheel

Also popular: SoulCycle, Zengo Cycle

Best High-Intensity Interval Training

Elevate Interval Fitness

Also popular: 202strong, Urban Boxing, Orangetheory Fitness

Best Gym

Vida Fitness

Also popular: Urban Boxing, 202strong

Best Gym Locker Rooms

Vida Fitness

Also popular: Equinox, Mint

Best for Workout Apparel

Lululemon

Also popular: Athleta

Best Place to Take a Long Walk

Rock Creek Park

Also popular: Great Falls Park, Billy Goat Trail, C&O Canal towpath

Best Place for a Long Run

Rock Creek Park

Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, National Mall

Best Day Spa

Blu Water Day Spa

Also popular: Bliss DC, Aura Spa

Best Women’s Haircut

Bang Salon

Also popular: Immortal Beloved, Bubbles

Best Men’s Haircut

Barber of Hell’s Bottom

Also popular: Hendricks Barbershop

Best Manicure/Pedicure

Mimosa Salon

Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, Nailsaloon

Best Waxing/Threading

Dupont Threading

Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, European Wax Center, Capital Waxing

Best View of DC

POV at the W

Also popular: Meridian Hill Park, Newseum, Kennedy Center, Old Post Office Clock Tower, Washington National Cathedral

Best Local Athlete

Bryce Harper

Also popular: Alex Ovechkin, John Wall

Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter

Doreen Gentzler, Eun Yang (tie), NBC4

Also popular: Doug Kammerer, NBC4

Best Local Radio Personality

Tommy McFly, 94.7 FM

Also popular: Kojo Nnamdi, WAMU; The Kane Show, Hot 99.5; Elliot Segal, DC101

Best Local Social-Media Account

@DCFoodPorn

Also popular: @capitalweather, @PoPville, @aCreativeDC, @brightestyoungthings, @wethepeopledc

Best “DC” TV Character

Olivia Pope, Scandal

Also popular: Claire Underwood, House of Cards; Selina Meyer, Veep

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

