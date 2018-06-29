You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2018

We asked you to tell us your favorite people, places, and things in Washington. Here are the winners of this year’s reader poll.

Best New Restaurant

Maydan

Also popular: Supra, Chiko, Del Mar

Best Food Truck

Rito Loco

Also popular: Swizzler, Captain Cookie and the Milkman, Pepe

Best Food Stand at Nats Park

Shake Shack

Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl, District Doughnut

Best Bagels

Bethesda Bagels

Also popular: Bullfrog Bagels, Brooklyn Bagel Bakery, Bagels Etc.

Best Indie Coffee Shop

Compass Coffee

Also popular: La Colombe, Swing’s, Northside Social

Best Doughnuts

District Doughnut

Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Sugar Shack, Duck Donuts

Best Bakery

Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint

Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst

Best Sushi

Sushi Taro

Also popular: Rakuya, Kaz Sushi Bistro, Sushiko, Sushi Rock

Best Tacos

Taco Bamba

Also popular: District Taco, Taqueria Habanero, Taqueria el Poblano

Best Pasta

The Red Hen

Also popular: Sfoglina, Osteria Morini, Al Volo

Best Pizza

Timber Pizza Co.

Also popular: 2 Amys, All-Purpose, Wiseguy Pizza

Best Burger

Duke’s Grocery

Also popular: Le Diplomate, Good Stuff Eatery, Shake Shack, Lucky Buns

Best Butcher

Red Apron Butchery

Also popular: Harvey’s Market, Stachowski’s, Organic Butcher of McLean, Let’s Meat on the Avenue

Best Crabcake

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Also popular: Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill

Best for Spicy Food

Thip Khao

Also popular: Little Serow

Best Barbecue

Federalist Pig

Also popular: Hill Country, Texas Jack’s, Sloppy Mama’s, Rocklands

Best Steakhouse

Bourbon Steak

Also popular: Ray’s the Steaks, BLT Steak, Medium Rare, Rare Steak and Seafood

Best Restaurant for Vegetarians

Chaia

Also popular: Fare Well, Shouk, Beefsteak, NuVegan Cafe

Best Farmers Market

FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market

Also popular: Eastern Market, Falls Church Farmers Market, Old Town Farmers Market, Arlington Farmers Market (Courthouse)

Best Restaurant With a View

Fiola Mare

Also popular: Sequoia, District Winery

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant

Le Diplomate, Pineapple and Pearls (tie)

Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Komi, Iron Gate, Del Mar

Best Sandwich Shop

Taylor Gourmet

Also popular: Bub and Pop’s, Sundevich, the Italian Store, Jetties

Best Fried Chicken

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Also popular: Bonchon, Maketto, Popeyes, Bantam King, Central Michel Richard

Best Fast-Lunch Spot

Cava

Also popular: Sweetgreen, Buredo

Best Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s

Also popular: Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Glen’s Garden Market, Wegmans, MOM’s Organic Market

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Ice Cream Jubilee

Also popular: Dolcezza, Jeni’s, Pitango Gelato

Best Outdoor Dining

Iron Gate

Also popular: El Techo, the Salt Line, Whaley’s

Best Tasting Menu

Komi

Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Little Serow, Minibar

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Ted’s Bulletin

Also popular: 2 Amys, Matchbox, Pizzeria Paradiso

Most Overhyped Restaurant

Founding Farmers

Also unpopular: Cafe Milano, Le Diplomate, Momofuku CCDC, Rose’s Luxury

Best Happy Hour

DC Reynolds

Also popular: Bar Charley, Ambar, Penn Commons

Best Rooftop Bar

POV at the W

Also popular: El Techo, 801, Roofers Union, Takoda

Best Dive Bar

Dan’s Cafe

Also popular: Red Derby, the Codmother, Ivy & Coney, Tune Inn

Best Sports Bar

Nellie’s

Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social, The G.O.A.T., Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Best Bar With Games

The Board Room

Also popular: Penn Social, H Street Country Club, Franklin Hall, Buffalo Billiards

Best Cocktail Bar

Columbia Room

Also popular: Service Bar, Barmini, Copycat Co.

Best Wine Bar

Maxwell Park

Also popular: Barcelona, Flight, Cork, District Winery

Most Overhyped Bar

Brixton

Also unpopular: Hawthorne, pop-up bars, POV at the W, Columbia Room

Best Margarita

Oyamel

Also popular: El Centro D.F., Taqueria el Poblano, El Techo

Best Brewery/Brewpub

Right Proper Brewing Company

Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company

Best Craft-Beer Selection

ChurchKey

Also popular: Bluejacket, Pizzeria Paradiso, Bier Baron Tavern

Best Local Winery

Stone Tower Winery

Also popular: District Winery, RdV Vineyards, Barrel Oak Winery, Paradise Springs Winery

Best Local Distillery

Cotton & Reed

Also popular: New Columbia Distillers, Republic Restoratives

Best Movie Theater

Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema

Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Loews Georgetown, AMC Loews Uptown, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic

Best Museum

National Museum of African American History & Culture

Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National Gallery of Art

Best Day Trip

Annapolis

Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, Virginia wineries, Baltimore

Best Dog Park

Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington)

Also popular: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)

Best Live-Music Venue

9:30 Club

Also popular: The Anthem

Best Festival

National Cherry Blossom Festival

Also popular: H Street Festival, Snallygaster

Best for Women’s Work Attire

Loft

Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew, Banana Republic

Best for Women’s Casual Attire

Loft

Also popular: Madewell, Violet Boutique, Nordstrom Rack, Anthropologie, South Moon Under

Best for Vintage Clothes

Buffalo Exchange

Also popular: New to You

Best for Women’s Shoes

DSW

Also popular: Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, Hu’s Shoes

Best for Men’s Suits

Suitsupply

Also popular: Brooks Brothers, Bonobos, Nordstrom

Best for Men’s Casual Attire

J. Crew

Also popular: Bonobos, Banana Republic

Best for Jewelry and Watches

Boone & Sons

Also popular: Shah & Shah, Shinola, Tiny Jewel Box

Best Consignment Shop

Second Ascent

Also popular: Current Boutique, New to You, Crossroads

Best Neighborhood for Shopping

Georgetown

Also popular: Old Town Alexandria, Friendship Heights

Best Place to Buy Furniture

Room & Board

Also popular: West Elm, Ikea

Best for Interior-Design Finds

Salt & Sundry

Also popular: Miss Pixie’s, West Elm

Best for Vintage and Antique Furniture

Miss Pixie’s

Also popular: GoodWood

Best for Kitchen Goods

Hill’s Kitchen

Also popular: Sur la Table, Home Rule, Williams Sonoma

Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees

Little Leaf

Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, American Plant

Best Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

Also popular: Down Dog Yoga, Yoga District

Best Pilates Studio

Solidcore

Also popular: Reformation Fitness, Mind the Mat, Toolbox

Best Barre Class/Studio

Pure Barre

Also popular: Barre3, FlyBarre

Best Indoor Cycling Studio

Flywheel

Also popular: SoulCycle, Zengo Cycle

Best High-Intensity Interval Training

Elevate Interval Fitness

Also popular: 202strong, Urban Boxing, Orangetheory Fitness

Best Gym

Vida Fitness

Also popular: Urban Boxing, 202strong

Best Gym Locker Rooms

Vida Fitness

Also popular: Equinox, Mint

Best for Workout Apparel

Lululemon

Also popular: Athleta

Best Place to Take a Long Walk

Rock Creek Park

Also popular: Great Falls Park, Billy Goat Trail, C&O Canal towpath

Best Place for a Long Run

Rock Creek Park

Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, National Mall

Best Day Spa

Blu Water Day Spa

Also popular: Bliss DC, Aura Spa

Best Women’s Haircut

Bang Salon

Also popular: Immortal Beloved, Bubbles

Best Men’s Haircut

Barber of Hell’s Bottom

Also popular: Hendricks Barbershop

Best Manicure/Pedicure

Mimosa Salon

Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, Nailsaloon

Best Waxing/Threading

Dupont Threading

Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, European Wax Center, Capital Waxing

Best View of DC

POV at the W

Also popular: Meridian Hill Park, Newseum, Kennedy Center, Old Post Office Clock Tower, Washington National Cathedral

Best Local Athlete

Bryce Harper

Also popular: Alex Ovechkin, John Wall

Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter

Doreen Gentzler, Eun Yang (tie), NBC4

Also popular: Doug Kammerer, NBC4

Best Local Radio Personality

Tommy McFly, 94.7 FM

Also popular: Kojo Nnamdi, WAMU; The Kane Show, Hot 99.5; Elliot Segal, DC101

Best Local Social-Media Account

@DCFoodPorn

Also popular: @capitalweather, @PoPville, @aCreativeDC, @brightestyoungthings, @wethepeopledc

Best “DC” TV Character

Olivia Pope, Scandal

Also popular: Claire Underwood, House of Cards; Selina Meyer, Veep

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.