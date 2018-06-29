You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2018

We asked you to tell us your favorite people, places, and things in Washington. Here are the winners of this year’s reader poll.
Best New Restaurant
Maydan
Also popular: Supra, Chiko, Del Mar
Best Food Truck
Rito Loco
Also popular: Swizzler, Captain Cookie and the Milkman, Pepe
Best Food Stand at Nats Park
Shake Shack
Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl, District Doughnut
Best Bagels
Bethesda Bagels
Also popular: Bullfrog Bagels, Brooklyn Bagel Bakery, Bagels Etc.
Best Indie Coffee Shop
Compass Coffee
Also popular: La Colombe, Swing’s, Northside Social
Best Doughnuts
District Doughnut
Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Sugar Shack, Duck Donuts
Best Bakery
Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint
Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst
Best Sushi
Sushi Taro
Also popular: Rakuya, Kaz Sushi Bistro, Sushiko, Sushi Rock
Best Tacos
Taco Bamba
Also popular: District Taco, Taqueria Habanero, Taqueria el Poblano
Best Pasta
The Red Hen
Also popular: Sfoglina, Osteria Morini, Al Volo
Best Pizza
Timber Pizza Co.
Also popular: 2 Amys, All-Purpose, Wiseguy Pizza
Best Burger
Duke’s Grocery
Also popular: Le Diplomate, Good Stuff Eatery, Shake Shack, Lucky Buns
Best Butcher
Red Apron Butchery
Also popular: Harvey’s Market, Stachowski’s, Organic Butcher of McLean, Let’s Meat on the Avenue
Best Crabcake
Hank’s Oyster Bar
Also popular: Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill
Best for Spicy Food
Thip Khao
Also popular: Little Serow
Best Barbecue
Federalist Pig
Also popular: Hill Country, Texas Jack’s, Sloppy Mama’s, Rocklands
Best Steakhouse
Bourbon Steak
Also popular: Ray’s the Steaks, BLT Steak, Medium Rare, Rare Steak and Seafood
Best Restaurant for Vegetarians
Chaia
Also popular: Fare Well, Shouk, Beefsteak, NuVegan Cafe
Best Farmers Market
FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market
Also popular: Eastern Market, Falls Church Farmers Market, Old Town Farmers Market, Arlington Farmers Market (Courthouse)
Best Restaurant With a View
Fiola Mare
Also popular: Sequoia, District Winery
Best Special-Occasion Restaurant
Le Diplomate, Pineapple and Pearls (tie)
Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Komi, Iron Gate, Del Mar
Best Sandwich Shop
Taylor Gourmet
Also popular: Bub and Pop’s, Sundevich, the Italian Store, Jetties
Best Fried Chicken
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Also popular: Bonchon, Maketto, Popeyes, Bantam King, Central Michel Richard
Best Fast-Lunch Spot
Cava
Also popular: Sweetgreen, Buredo
Best Grocery Store
Trader Joe’s
Also popular: Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Glen’s Garden Market, Wegmans, MOM’s Organic Market
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Ice Cream Jubilee
Also popular: Dolcezza, Jeni’s, Pitango Gelato
Best Outdoor Dining
Iron Gate
Also popular: El Techo, the Salt Line, Whaley’s
Best Tasting Menu
Komi
Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Little Serow, Minibar
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Ted’s Bulletin
Also popular: 2 Amys, Matchbox, Pizzeria Paradiso
Most Overhyped Restaurant
Founding Farmers
Also unpopular: Cafe Milano, Le Diplomate, Momofuku CCDC, Rose’s Luxury
Best Happy Hour
DC Reynolds
Also popular: Bar Charley, Ambar, Penn Commons
Best Rooftop Bar
POV at the W
Also popular: El Techo, 801, Roofers Union, Takoda
Best Dive Bar
Dan’s Cafe
Also popular: Red Derby, the Codmother, Ivy & Coney, Tune Inn
Best Sports Bar
Nellie’s
Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social, The G.O.A.T., Penn Quarter Sports Tavern
Best Bar With Games
The Board Room
Also popular: Penn Social, H Street Country Club, Franklin Hall, Buffalo Billiards
Best Cocktail Bar
Columbia Room
Also popular: Service Bar, Barmini, Copycat Co.
Best Wine Bar
Maxwell Park
Also popular: Barcelona, Flight, Cork, District Winery
Most Overhyped Bar
Brixton
Also unpopular: Hawthorne, pop-up bars, POV at the W, Columbia Room
Best Margarita
Oyamel
Also popular: El Centro D.F., Taqueria el Poblano, El Techo
Best Brewery/Brewpub
Right Proper Brewing Company
Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company
Best Craft-Beer Selection
ChurchKey
Also popular: Bluejacket, Pizzeria Paradiso, Bier Baron Tavern
Best Local Winery
Stone Tower Winery
Also popular: District Winery, RdV Vineyards, Barrel Oak Winery, Paradise Springs Winery
Best Local Distillery
Cotton & Reed
Also popular: New Columbia Distillers, Republic Restoratives
Best Movie Theater
Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema
Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Loews Georgetown, AMC Loews Uptown, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic
Best Museum
National Museum of African American History & Culture
Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National Gallery of Art
Best Day Trip
Annapolis
Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, Virginia wineries, Baltimore
Best Dog Park
Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington)
Also popular: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)
Best Live-Music Venue
9:30 Club
Also popular: The Anthem
Best Festival
National Cherry Blossom Festival
Also popular: H Street Festival, Snallygaster
Best for Women’s Work Attire
Loft
Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew, Banana Republic
Best for Women’s Casual Attire
Loft
Also popular: Madewell, Violet Boutique, Nordstrom Rack, Anthropologie, South Moon Under
Best for Vintage Clothes
Buffalo Exchange
Also popular: New to You
Best for Women’s Shoes
DSW
Also popular: Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, Hu’s Shoes
Best for Men’s Suits
Suitsupply
Also popular: Brooks Brothers, Bonobos, Nordstrom
Best for Men’s Casual Attire
J. Crew
Also popular: Bonobos, Banana Republic
Best for Jewelry and Watches
Boone & Sons
Also popular: Shah & Shah, Shinola, Tiny Jewel Box
Best Consignment Shop
Second Ascent
Also popular: Current Boutique, New to You, Crossroads
Best Neighborhood for Shopping
Georgetown
Also popular: Old Town Alexandria, Friendship Heights
Best Place to Buy Furniture
Room & Board
Also popular: West Elm, Ikea
Best for Interior-Design Finds
Salt & Sundry
Also popular: Miss Pixie’s, West Elm
Best for Vintage and Antique Furniture
Miss Pixie’s
Also popular: GoodWood
Best for Kitchen Goods
Hill’s Kitchen
Also popular: Sur la Table, Home Rule, Williams Sonoma
Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees
Little Leaf
Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, American Plant
Best Yoga Studio
CorePower Yoga
Also popular: Down Dog Yoga, Yoga District
Best Pilates Studio
Solidcore
Also popular: Reformation Fitness, Mind the Mat, Toolbox
Best Barre Class/Studio
Pure Barre
Also popular: Barre3, FlyBarre
Best Indoor Cycling Studio
Flywheel
Also popular: SoulCycle, Zengo Cycle
Best High-Intensity Interval Training
Elevate Interval Fitness
Also popular: 202strong, Urban Boxing, Orangetheory Fitness
Best Gym
Vida Fitness
Also popular: Urban Boxing, 202strong
Best Gym Locker Rooms
Vida Fitness
Also popular: Equinox, Mint
Best for Workout Apparel
Lululemon
Also popular: Athleta
Best Place to Take a Long Walk
Rock Creek Park
Also popular: Great Falls Park, Billy Goat Trail, C&O Canal towpath
Best Place for a Long Run
Rock Creek Park
Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, National Mall
Best Day Spa
Blu Water Day Spa
Also popular: Bliss DC, Aura Spa
Best Women’s Haircut
Bang Salon
Also popular: Immortal Beloved, Bubbles
Best Men’s Haircut
Barber of Hell’s Bottom
Also popular: Hendricks Barbershop
Best Manicure/Pedicure
Mimosa Salon
Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, Nailsaloon
Best Waxing/Threading
Dupont Threading
Also popular: Blu Water Day Spa, European Wax Center, Capital Waxing
Best View of DC
POV at the W
Also popular: Meridian Hill Park, Newseum, Kennedy Center, Old Post Office Clock Tower, Washington National Cathedral
Best Local Athlete
Bryce Harper
Also popular: Alex Ovechkin, John Wall
Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter
Doreen Gentzler, Eun Yang (tie), NBC4
Also popular: Doug Kammerer, NBC4
Best Local Radio Personality
Tommy McFly, 94.7 FM
Also popular: Kojo Nnamdi, WAMU; The Kane Show, Hot 99.5; Elliot Segal, DC101
Best Local Social-Media Account
@DCFoodPorn
Also popular: @capitalweather, @PoPville, @aCreativeDC, @brightestyoungthings, @wethepeopledc
Best “DC” TV Character
Olivia Pope, Scandal
Also popular: Claire Underwood, House of Cards; Selina Meyer, Veep
This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.