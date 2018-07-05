The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/7 – 7/8)

McLean

Where: 1504 Dewberry Ct.

How much: $2,195,000

When: Sunday from 1 to 5 PM

Why: This new build has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths (and every bedroom has an en-suite). There are Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and exotic stone countertops throughout, and with a fully finished basement and eight walk-in closets, you’ll never be short on space.

Arlington

Where: 1922 Madison St.

How much: $1,375,000

When: Sunday from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This renovated Craftsman has five beds and four-and-a-half baths, with the potential for a sixth bedroom in the basement or attic. It was originally built in 1940, so you get some historic charm combined with modern accoutrements.

Kalorama

Where: 1900 Biltmore St. NW, Unit 8

How much: $849,900

When: Sunday from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This contemporary, new condo sits on a leafy street in Kalorama, but the restaurants and nightlife of Adams Morgan are just a short walk away. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and great views out of its huge windows. But best of all? The private roof deck.

Brightwood

Where: 601 Sheridan St. NW

How much: $649,000

When: Sunday from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This end-unit row house is fully renovated with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a fully finished basement. The master suite features sliding barn doors and a big soaking tub.

Logan Circle

Where: 1527 12th St. NW, Unit 1

How much: $599,900

When: Sunday from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This condo in a renovated former church in Logan Circle has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and high-end finishes like marble tile and custom cabinetry. The unit is on the ground floor, but large windows bring in natural light.