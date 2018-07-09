MONDAY, JULY 9

LECTURE Howard University assistant professor Dr. Natalie Hopkinson will present two interactive discussions about DC in the 1980s at the Shaw Neighborhood Library. Dr. Hopkinson will delve into iconic moments in DC’s history such as Marion Barry’s mayorship and the popularity of go-go music. The July 9 lecture will deal with neglect and the policy response; a second lecture on July 16 will focus on Black power and creative control. Free, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS Author Dan Fesperman will be at the Spy Museum to talk about his novel Safe Houses about a woman in the ’70s maintaining CIA safe houses in Berlin. To research his book, Fesperman interviewed several women who worked at the CIA to gain a deeper understanding of this era when they were breaking out of strictly clerical roles. He will be joined on Monday night by former CIA analysts Karen Cleveland and Francine Mathews, both authors of spy novels themselves. $10, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 10

COMEDY Alums of the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe include Saturday Night Live greats such as Amy Poehler and Bobby Moynihan. The current incarnation of the group will perform at Woolly Mammoth this month in a show called “Damned If You Do.” Throw out a “what if” situation in your own life and watch these comics lay out the possible consequences. Through July 29. $20-$45 (July 10 is Pay-What-You-Can).

MUSIC Brazilian psychedelic rock band Os Mutantes was highly influential in the “Tropicália” movement of the 1960s. The band broke up in the late 1970s but reformed in 2006 for a few shows and has since recorded two albums of brand-new material. The band has influenced and been admired by a whole modern group of artists: both Kurt Cobain and Beck are huge fans, and Os Mutantes even collaborated with indie pop band Of Montreal in 2011. On stage at the Black Cat’s Backstage, this band will try to capture the avant-garde sound of their early years and the heavy psychedelia of their newer material. $30, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

THEATRE Synetic Theater presents a brand-new interpretation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. This fantastical movement-based production features both vocal and wordless communication to tell the well-known tale of perseverance and friendship. Please note that due to water damage at Synetic, this production will be at the Devine Theater in the Davis Performing Arts Center at Georgetown. Through August 12. $40-$45.

FOOD Slate Wine Bar chef and sommelier Danny Lledó won the title of Best Valencian Paella at the Paella Wine & Beer Festival in San Diego in May, and his next stop is the finals of the Paella Valenciana de Sueca International Competition in Spain this September. But he needs our help in picking his best paella recipe: on Wednesdays throughout the rest of the summer, Chef Lledó will offer limited servings of his paella from his competition portfolio, and the most requested recipe will be the winner at Slate Wine Bar + Bistro. Paella must be reserved in advance (as it takes over 45 minutes to prepare) and selections include seafood, lobster, vegetarian, Valencian, and duck/foie gras/vegetable. Wednesdays through August 29; reservations via OpenTable or by phone. Paella prices range from $22-$28.

Correction: A previous version of this article listed an incorrect price range for the Upright Citizens Brigade show at Woolly Mammoth. The prices have been updated.