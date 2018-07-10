Things to Do

A Cartoon Character Is Performing at the Anthem. What’s the Deal With Hatsune Miku?

The Japanese phenomenon has colorful hair and a huge fanbase.
Written by | Published on
A Cartoon Character Is Performing at the Anthem. What’s the Deal With Hatsune Miku?
Illustration of Miku courtesy of The Anthem.

This Japanese singer is so popular, she can play one of DC’s biggest venues—but she doesn’t actually exist. Here’s the deal with the mega-successful digital performer. ­

A digital pop star? What’s that?

Created by the Japanese company Crypton Future Media ten years ago, Miku is essentially audio software that lets songwriters enter melodies and lyrics, then turns them into a recording voiced by actress Saki Fujita. Over time, the Miku character blew up into an internet phenomenon.

Weird. How big of a phenomenon?

The Miku wiki page, which tracks the most popular com-positions, lists more than 1,400 tracks. But Crypton global-marketing manager Guillaume Devigne says tens of thou­sands of songs have been released by fans around the world.

She’s just a voice, though. How can Miku perform live?

Anime artist Kei Garou created a teal-haired schoolgirl character to go with the voice. On tour, she’s brought to life as a hologram and backed by a live band. The songs are selected from user-generated tracks posted online. Want to hear your Miku tune performed by the actual (virtual) singer onstage? Better get to work.

Catch Hatsune Miku at the Anthem on July 12. Tickets range from $50 to $155.

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

Related Posts

18 Things To Do Around DC This July

15 Things To Do Around DC This May

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”

PHOTOS: Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and José Andrés at The Anthem’s “Stay Amped: A Concert to End Gun Violence”

17 Things to Do Around DC This February

More from Things to Do

Where to Watch World Cup Semi-Final Matches Around DC This Week (June 10-11)

A New Documentary Examines 1990s DC

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 9-15

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 9-11): Paella Tasting, Upright Citizens Comedy, and a New Production of The Wizard of Oz

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 9-11): Paella Tasting, Upright Citizens Comedy, and a New Production of The Wizard of Oz