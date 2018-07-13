Food  |  News

We Drank Beer And Threw Axes. What Could Go Wrong?

Five surprising things you can do in DC while boozing it up.
Written by | Published on
We Drank Beer And Threw Axes. What Could Go Wrong?

Enjoy a drink (or two)? Instead of going to a bar, now you can down some beverages while doing unusual activities. We tried a few to see what the buzz is about.

Axe-Throwing

At Brookland’s Bad Axe Throwing, you can get tipsy while wielding sharp objects. Packed with guys who appear well acquainted with the rules of Dungeons & Dragons, it might be a better spot to lose a finger than to find new friends.

Beers consumed: 2.5
Bull’s-eyes hit: 2
Injuries sustained: 0

Painting

Dupont Circle’s Art­Jamz offers boozy painting sessions. I’m no Bob Ross, but chugging Sauvignon Blanc definitely eased the creative process.

Wine consumed: Half a bottle
Paintings produced: 1
Paintings later displayed proudly on my apartment wall: 0

Learning

Photograph of "Profs and Pints" courtesy of Doug Sanford.
Photograph of “Profs and Pints” courtesy of Doug Sanford.

 

Bier Baron Tavern, near Dupont Circle, offers “Profs and Pints” events. Listening to a professor discuss presidential pets wasn’t exactly thrilling, but I did learn a lot about Socks the cat.

Beers consumed: 1
Stories about John Quincy Adams and an alligator: 1
Subtle glances at my phone: 20

Paper-Flower Crafting

Photograph by Mimi Montgomery.
Photograph by Mimi Montgomery.

Turns out it’s actually relaxing to sit for an hour and cut out paper petals. Despite a bloody run-in with some scissors, this class at the Shop Made in DC store was a nice time, though perhaps not worth the $40 price.

Beers consumed: 2
Paper flowers successfully created: 1
Injuries sustained: 1

Yoga

I cannot emphasize enough how uncomfortable it is to be one of three people doing yoga in a crowded brewery. At NoMa’s Wunder Garten, lubricated patrons gaped as I held plank pose until humiliation got the better of me.

Beers consumed: 1
People staring: 40
Times I felt uncomfortable: Hundreds
Moments of transcendence: 0

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Mimi Montgomery
Editorial Fellow

Related Posts

The Runner’s Guide to Washington

These Beer Runs Are the Most Washington Thing Ever

This Lecture Series Brings Higher Education to DC Bars

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 16-22

More from Food

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

Frank Ruta and Aggie Chin Depart Downtown Fine Dining Destination Mirabelle in a Massive Shakeup

Frank Ruta and Aggie Chin Depart Downtown Fine Dining Destination Mirabelle in a Massive Shakeup

The New Mexican Restaurant Across From Nationals Park Has Three Bars and a Mile of Draft Lines

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert