We Drank Beer And Threw Axes. What Could Go Wrong?

Enjoy a drink (or two)? Instead of going to a bar, now you can down some beverages while doing unusual activities. We tried a few to see what the buzz is about.

Axe-Throwing

At Brookland’s Bad Axe Throwing, you can get tipsy while wielding sharp objects. Packed with guys who appear well acquainted with the rules of Dungeons & Dragons, it might be a better spot to lose a finger than to find new friends.

Beers consumed: 2.5

Bull’s-eyes hit: 2

Injuries sustained: 0

Painting

Dupont Circle’s Art­Jamz offers boozy painting sessions. I’m no Bob Ross, but chugging Sauvignon Blanc definitely eased the creative process.

Wine consumed: Half a bottle

Paintings produced: 1

Paintings later displayed proudly on my apartment wall: 0

Learning

Bier Baron Tavern, near Dupont Circle, offers “Profs and Pints” events. Listening to a professor discuss presidential pets wasn’t exactly thrilling, but I did learn a lot about Socks the cat.

Beers consumed: 1

Stories about John Quincy Adams and an alligator: 1

Subtle glances at my phone: 20

Paper-Flower Crafting

Turns out it’s actually relaxing to sit for an hour and cut out paper petals. Despite a bloody run-in with some scissors, this class at the Shop Made in DC store was a nice time, though perhaps not worth the $40 price.

Beers consumed: 2

Paper flowers successfully created: 1

Injuries sustained: 1

Yoga

I cannot emphasize enough how uncomfortable it is to be one of three people doing yoga in a crowded brewery. At NoMa’s Wunder Garten, lubricated patrons gaped as I held plank pose until humiliation got the better of me.

Beers consumed: 1

People staring: 40

Times I felt uncomfortable: Hundreds

Moments of transcendence: 0

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.