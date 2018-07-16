Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 16-22

Monday, July 16, 6:30 PM

Meet at Lululemon Clarendon for a speed workout with Lululemon staff who will lead two pace groups on a four- to six-mile loop around Arlington. At the end, hydrate with a free fresh juice from nearby South Block Juice Co. Feel free to stash your stuff at the store while you run. 2847 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 AM

More speed workouts! Washington Running Club has resumed Tuesday track workouts, so set the alarm and head to Reeves Field at American University, where runners at all levels are invited to try a speed workout at Greenberg Track. Just show up. 3701-3799 University Ave., NW.

Wednesday, July 18, 6 PM

The Georgetown BID’s “Sunset Fitness in the Park” summer series continues with a one-hour yoga class hosted by Patagonia. Bring your own mat and sign up here for the outdoor session in Georgetown Waterfront Park; a snack and bottled water are provided. Check in at the blue tent. 3303 Water St., NW.

Thursday, July 19, 6:30 PM

Have a nagging running-related injury? The experts from MedStar have teamed up with Pacers Running and Coach Tammy from TW Training and Wellness for a free running clinic at MedStar Health Orthopaedic and Sports Center, where MedStar experts will use video technology to watch your gait and address any issues. Register here and be sure to call 888-44-SPORT to reserve a spot since space is limited. Coach Tammy will also lead an optional run following the event. Lafayette Centre, Bldg 1, 1120 20th St., NW, Fl. 1.

Friday, July 20, 6 AM

First-timers snag a free group strengthening class at Fitness Snob Studio led by trainer Victor-E. Spurts of cardio break things up and add a HITT component, meaning you’re likely to burn more calories, and for longer, after the class. Save a spot here. #RiseAndGrind. 617 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

Saturday, July 21, 1 PM

If you’ve been wanting to try CrossFit but are too intimidated by the jargon (WOD, ladders, AMRAP), head to CrossFit DC for a free intro class. Coaches will guide you through all the exercises unique to CrossFit workouts, with a focus on proper form. 1507 U St., NW.

Sunday, July 22, 11 AM

Fitbit Local has partnered up with DC Brau for a bodyweight bootcamp with a dose of yoga flow. Stick around for a free beer (for the first 100 people) and a chance to win a FitBit. The workout is all ages, but bring an ID if you plan on imbibing. Wear sneakers and bring a yoga mat and water. Register here but keep in mind that it’s first-come, first-served. Check in at the tasting room. 3178 Bladensburg Rd., NE, #B.

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.