This September, the St. James sports complex in Springfield will finally open. Its founders, Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon, recently announced a partnership with MedStar Health that will make the behemoth multi-use facility even more insane, turning it into a one-stop-shop for health enthusiasts looking for recovery should they injure themselves on, say, a golf simulator or the squash court.

The MedStar Health partnership will bring services including primary care, physical therapy, and sports medicine to the 450,000-square-foot complex and will be fully operational by early 2019. “MedStar will have access to the full complex, and they’ll have their own space, which we’re in the middle of designing as we speak,” Ashton says. “They will be leveraging the entirety of the complex to provide cutting-edge services on the rehab, recovery, and injury-prevention front.”

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at what this partnership entails.

St. James/MedStar Numbers

2,400 square feet of dedicated MedStar clinic space

450,000 square feet of resources and facilities for rehab work, making it the largest and most diverse therapy space in the country

1,300 square feet of space for rehab work outfitted with specialized therapy equipment



5 private therapy evaluation and treatment spaces

2 physical therapists onsite at the 2019 opening

1 anti-gravity treadmill



10-11 estimated physical therapy patients served per day at the St. James facility, on average

1,000 estimated additional people served by MedStar Health in the first year of operation at The St. James



MedStar Numbers

1 the only health care provider in Greater Washington region with a dedicated sports medicine research arm

100+ partnerships with youth sports teams and organizations

8 professional sports teams have chosen MedStar Health for their team’s care (Capitals, Wizards, Ravens, Orioles, Mystics, Valor, Brigade, and DC United)

6 MedStar Health locations in Northern Virginia



The St. James Numbers

1 cryotherapy treatment space located in The St. James’ in-house spa

30+ sport programs offered

50,000 square footage for the health club with over 170 pieces of fitness equipment



100 ft high performance training turf for speed, sled, and dynamic Prowler training

20+ high level personal trainers

5+ strength and conditioning coaches



100+ group fitness classes per week

16-18 estimated patients served per day for primary care sports medicine at the St. James facility, on average



