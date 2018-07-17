News

DC Has No “Jock Tax.” Here’s How Much We’re Losing From the MLB All-Star Game

Most jurisdictions with pro teams tax visiting athletes
Written by | Published on
DC Has No “Jock Tax.” Here’s How Much We’re Losing From the MLB All-Star Game
2017 All-Star Fanfest on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eliot Schechter/MLB Photos.

The MLB All-Star Game is bringing lots of attention and revenue to DC, but unlike in many other cities, the players won’t be paying local taxes on the income they earn while they’re here. As Sean Packard recently explained on Forbes.com, DC is one of only a few major jurisdictions that doesn’t have a “jock tax” for non-residential athletes. Others include Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and Washington state.

The District of Columbia Home Rule Act, the same law that established the 13-seat DC Council, bars the city from receiving income tax from workers who don’t live here. According to Packard, the DC Council has unsuccessfully tried to pass a jock tax law multiple times, but Congress has repeatedly voted against it.

So how much revenue are we losing out on, exactly? I’m no tax attorney, so this is just a rough estimate, but I did my best to calculate how much each player on the All-Star roster would be taxed if the law were different. I didn’t count Washington Nationals representatives Bryce HarperSean Doolittle, and Max Scherzer, who presumably already pay local taxes.

To determine this hypothetical tax liability, I applied a formula Forbes and others have used to show how states have implemented the jock tax in the past:

(Days In State ÷ Games in a Season) x Yearly Salary x State Income Tax = Jock Tax

So for each player on the MLB All-Star Game roster, this looks like:

Two (the number of days of All-Star Week events—I didn’t factor in any possible additional days in town) divided by 162 (the number of games in a season) multiplied by a player’s yearly salary, multiplied by .0895 (the location’s top income tax, or 8.95% in DC). I then added up each team and got:

NL total: $346,802

AL total: $371,228

Which adds up to an estimated $718,030 that could have gone into DC’s coffers. 

Send all helpful statistical corrections/analysis to elwilliams@washingtonian.com

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

Related Posts

A New Mural on U Street Honors DC Baseball Legends

A New Mural on U Street Honors DC Baseball Legends

DC Councilmember: If I Park Illegally, That Opens Up a Spot for You

DC Councilmember: If I Park Illegally, That Opens Up a Spot for You

We Asked Sean Doolittle for His Favorite Things to Do in DC

We Asked Sean Doolittle for His Favorite Things to Do in DC

Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week

Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week

More from News

Washingtonian’s Great Places to Work Application 2019

Washingtonian’s Great Places to Work Application 2019

Landlord Sues Mike Isabella’s DC Graffiato for Unpaid Rent

Landlord Sues Mike Isabella’s DC Graffiato for Unpaid Rent

Exclusive: Glamsquad Buys Susanna Quinn’s App Veluxe

Exclusive: Glamsquad Buys Susanna Quinn’s App Veluxe

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Rehoboth and Lewes

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Rehoboth and Lewes