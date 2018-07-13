Things to Do

Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week

Because everyone's an all-star at 4 AM.
Written by | Published on
Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week
Photograph courtesy of the Salt Line.

It’s MLB All-Star Week and DC is clearly ready for the best summer combination: baseball and beer. Thanks to ABRA, we’ve got a map of the 65 bars that have approved licenses to serve alcohol until 4 AM and be open around the clock from July 14 to July 18 (beginning on Friday night at midnight). Yeah, most of them have nothing to do with baseball, but who cares?

Remember that just because a venue has permits to stay open extra-late doesn’t mean they’ll actually be open extra-late. So if you have your heart set on heading to Fogo de Chão at 3 AM, better call ahead.

