How to Get Tickets for the White House Spring Garden Tours

Fans of flowers and history can experience both during the White House Gardens Tour on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Tours run from 10 AM to 4:30 PM on both days, but you’ll have to start your morning early to gain entry. Beginning at 8:30 PM, same-day tickets will be distributed at a tent outside the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Tickets are free and capped at one pass per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you secure your ticket, the tour starts at 15th St NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, the entrance for the South Lawn. Passes are timed entry, so make sure to check your ticket for the correct arrival time.

On the tour, visitors will walk through the iconic Rose Garden, as well as the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden by the East Wing and the White House Kitchen Garden created by Michelle Obama. You can also see commemorative trees planted by previous occupants of the Oval Office.

