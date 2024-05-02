Hotels  |  Things to Do

The Spa at the Four Seasons DC Just Got an Upgrade

The renovation includes a new coed lounge, couples suite, and high-tech treatment tables.

Written by
| Published on
An area with mirrors in the locker room. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith / Asico Photo.
An area with mirrors in the locker room. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith/Asico Photo.

The spa at the Four Seasons in Georgetown just completed a makeover, bringing new technology and group spaces to the hotel’s wellness area.

Cross the brick patio to enter the spa, now with it’s own entrance. Inside, find a quiet, eucalyptus-scented escape with cool purple fabrics, soft arches, and muted lighting. Lounge areas, including a recently-added coed space, offer a new menu from the hotel’s chefs with açaí bowls, salads, and avocado toast. Guests can also reserve one of the comfy spaces for a group, scheduling customized wellness experiences such as IV drips.

A lounge space. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith / Asico Photo.
A lounge space. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith/Asico Photo.

While the spa still has eight treatment rooms, one has been converted into a couples suite, complete with side-by-side treatment beds and a large soaking tub. A romantic treatment for two features a dip in the tub with bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries followed by massages ($729 for 80 minutes, $969 for 110 minutes).

The designated couples suite. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith / Asico Photo.
The designated couples suite. Photo by Joy Asico-Smith/Asico Photo.

The upgrade also includes new technology such as heated treatment tables equipped with Mind-Sync technology, which uses specific sound waves and music to calm brain activity (the spa claims to be the only facility in the country offering it).

Here’s how it works: A screen displays options for stress reduction, enhanced sleep, and augmented meditation. Pick your experience—20 to 60 minutes each—and then don headphones for a guided meditation. Soothing voices are paired with the vibrational technology in the treatment bed.

The Mind-Sync treatment is available as a standalone treatment ($205 for the 60-minute Delta Dreams and $115 for a 30-minute meditation) or it can be paired with an aromatherapy massage.

Photo by Daniella Byck.
The Mind-Sync screen. Photograph by Daniella Byck.

Beyond the treatment spaces, locker rooms have a sauna and steam room, lined with moody tiles that glisten rainbow under the light. A section of the locker room is a dedicated getting ready area outfitted with Dyson Airwraps, and each seat has its own mirror surrounded by a border of lights.

The renovation also includes updates to the fitness area and indoor pool, slated to be unveiled in early summer.

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day