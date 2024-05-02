The Spa at the Four Seasons DC Just Got an Upgrade

The spa at the Four Seasons in Georgetown just completed a makeover, bringing new technology and group spaces to the hotel’s wellness area.

Cross the brick patio to enter the spa, now with it’s own entrance. Inside, find a quiet, eucalyptus-scented escape with cool purple fabrics, soft arches, and muted lighting. Lounge areas, including a recently-added coed space, offer a new menu from the hotel’s chefs with açaí bowls, salads, and avocado toast. Guests can also reserve one of the comfy spaces for a group, scheduling customized wellness experiences such as IV drips.

While the spa still has eight treatment rooms, one has been converted into a couples suite, complete with side-by-side treatment beds and a large soaking tub. A romantic treatment for two features a dip in the tub with bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries followed by massages ($729 for 80 minutes, $969 for 110 minutes).

The upgrade also includes new technology such as heated treatment tables equipped with Mind-Sync technology, which uses specific sound waves and music to calm brain activity (the spa claims to be the only facility in the country offering it).

Here’s how it works: A screen displays options for stress reduction, enhanced sleep, and augmented meditation. Pick your experience—20 to 60 minutes each—and then don headphones for a guided meditation. Soothing voices are paired with the vibrational technology in the treatment bed.

The Mind-Sync treatment is available as a standalone treatment ($205 for the 60-minute Delta Dreams and $115 for a 30-minute meditation) or it can be paired with an aromatherapy massage.

Beyond the treatment spaces, locker rooms have a sauna and steam room, lined with moody tiles that glisten rainbow under the light. A section of the locker room is a dedicated getting ready area outfitted with Dyson Airwraps, and each seat has its own mirror surrounded by a border of lights.

The renovation also includes updates to the fitness area and indoor pool, slated to be unveiled in early summer.

