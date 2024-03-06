Look around and you’ll see it: a near-future of pink and white. Cherry blossoms are already visible around Washington—and with peak bloom just weeks away, it’s not too early to make seasonal hotel plans. Here are some of the packages being offered this spring:

Dates: March 14-April 30

Price: $8,000 a night (two-night minimum)

For those seeking opulence, this downtown hotel’s Cherry Blossom Celebration Package fits the bill. It features His & Hers rose gold jewelry, a $1,000 gift card for a private shopping experience at Hugo Boss and Scanlan Theodore, and a one-hour photography session with DC photographer Ana Isabel in which guests can pose along the Tidal Basin, the focal point of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Also included are a four-course Cherry Blossom inspired menu with wine pairings at the Conrad’s restaurant, a personalized picnic basket with gourmet sandwiches and rose wine, and access to the Sakura Club, which offers breakfast and a daily Japanese whiskey tasting.

Dates: March 10-April 30 (must book 14 days in advance)

Price: $1,200 a night (two-night minimum)

Recently named the #1 hotel in DC, the Jefferson DC is offering a Blossoms by Boat package highlighted by a 90-minute private boat tour on the Potomac sporting close-up views of the blossoms, the Jefferson Memorial, and Hains Point. During the ride, you’ll enjoy “gourmet bites for two” by Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore and a Jefferson blanket. The package also includes a two-night stay in a Deluxe King or Suite and two Cherry Blossom inspired cocktails.

Dates: March 20-April 14

Price: Ranges from $549 to $849 a night (use code DCBLOOM when booking)

This Capitol Hill hotel’s Bloom Package is curated for two guests and includes a stay for two in any room type, homemade cherry blossom scones, candlelight dinner at hotel restaurant Art and Soul, and roundtrip car service to explore the trees at the Tidal Basin.

Dates: March 15-April 31

Price: $1,104 to $1,304 a night

The luxury hotel’s Spring Charter Package includes a “luxurious guest room or suite” and cherry blossom-themed welcome amenity—but the highlight is a 90-minute private boat rental with a captain, featuring a Polaroid camera with film for guests to capture the experience. The hotel’s lobby bar, The Next Whiskey Bar, will serve cherry blossom-inspired cocktails made with Japanese umi cordial, strawberry-infused Rinomato Deciso, Sake soda, and Hibiki. At Kingbird, the Watergate’s fine dining restaurant, guests can order Cherry Blossom-inspired pappardelle made with edible flowers, as well as black cherry cheesecake.

Dates: March 1-April 30

Price: $499 a night and up at the Kimpton George; $599 and up at the Kimpton Monaco

These two hotels, located on E and F streets respectively, are offering a “Parfums & Blooms” package that includes a 90-minute DIY floral fragrance class hosted on-site, a blossom-scented travel candle, blossom-scented bath salts, and a bottle of Rosé wine.

Dates: Now-April 13

Price: $833 a night

Located just steps from The White House, this hotel’s Cherry Blossom Stay Package features an artistic twist: a signed print of a Cherry Blossoms painting by local artist Maggie O’Neill. Upon arrival, guests will receive a blossom welcome amenity. The package also includes daily breakfast and a nightly blossom cocktail from Opaline Bar and Brasserie.

Dates: March 14-April 28

Price: Ranges from $279 to $669 a night

Looking for a bit of activity to celebrate the Cherry Blossom season? You can look to the sky with this hotel’s “Let’s Go Fly a Kite!” package, which offers a custom Mayflower kite (one per reservation) and a downloadable map of the best places to watch and fly kites.

Dates: March 20-April 14

Price: Ranges from $262 to $1,094 a night

Located on M Street, this hotel is offering two complimentary drink tickets to the Cherry Blossom Speakeasy, two breakfast vouchers, and Cherry Blossom honey prepared by the hotel’s food and beverage team.

Dates: Now-April 13

Price: Starts at $4,450

The Blossom Bliss package allows guests to board a 72-foot private yacht for a blossom-and-monument sightseeing voyage along the Potomac River. Onboard dining will feature seasonally inspired cuisine and sommelier-selected wines. Back at the hotel, enjoy two complimentary cherry blossom-inspired cocktails.

Dates: March 20-April 14

Price: Ranges from $244 to $671 a night (some dates requiring a two-night stay)

This hotel, located near Logan Circle, will plant one tree for every reservation booked in partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Its Cherry Blossom package offers 50 percent off overnight parking, a tea ceremony cocktail for two at Figleaf Bar and Lounge, and an optional in-room plant or “plant buddy.”

Dates: Now-April 31

Price: Ranges from $675 to $1,425 a night (two-night minimum stay)

The “Cherry Blossom Unforgettable Memories” package includes an exclusive cherry blossom tea experience at Peacock Alley, the hotel’s signature restaurant. High tea will be served Friday, Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by a variety of afternoon tea sandwiches and pastries. The package also includes a speciality suite, as well as the chance to experience an art installation by local artist Claire Sharp. (All paintings are available for purchase). In addition, the Waldorf Astoria has decked out its lobby in cherry blossom decor, with a 19 foot cherry blossom replica as its centerpiece.

Dates: March 17-April 14

Price: Average nightly rate is $769

The “Springtime Bloom” package offers a two-night stay with a welcome amenity, daily breakfast, and drinks for two. It also includes a cherry blossom map, a one-hour bike rental, and a Kodak camera to capture the experience.