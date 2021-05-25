8 DC Hotels With Cool Pools

Logan Circle

This Viceroy hotel, hung with art honoring women, has a rooftop pool with chaises and private cabanas—a mural celebrating fertility by local artist Rose Jaffe adorns one cabana. A glowing, six-foot-tall Venus presides at one end of the rooftop.

DC Wharf

You’ll get great river views not only from this modern hotel’s guest rooms, but also from the rooftop pool and lounge. Among the options for dinner is chef Kevin Tien’s modern-Vietnamese Moon Rabbit.

Leesburg

Splurge on one of three cabanas at this resort to get a shady oasis with posh loungers, a big-screen TV, a refrigerator stocked with water, use of towels and sunscreen, and a safe. Cabanas range from $200 (weekday, half-day) to $500 (weekend, full day).

Woodley Park

This landmark property’s gorgeously landscaped, clover-shaped heated pool is just three-and-a-half-feet deep—perfect for laps and wading, not diving. There’s a separate kiddie pool, and the hotel’s proximity to the National Zoo appeals to families.

Georgetown

This elegant hotel’s small but stunning indoor/outdoor pool isn’t inset into the rooftop but sits atop it, like a giant Jacuzzi. With its adjacent lounge and sightlines over the city, it’s a dashing place to take a dip.

Embassy Row

Along with a 25-foot-long pool, the Ven’s rooftop has comfy chairs and sofas and tables—with cushions and pillows in pops of pink and blue that contrast against the blonde wood.

Logan Circle

Formerly the Mason & Rook, this rooftop pool and bar, done up in rich woods, is a stylish oasis overlooking the 14th Street corridor. Like at its sister property, Hotel Zena, guests can reserve time slots.

Capitol Hill

Formerly the Liaison, this property has one of the largest hotel rooftops in the city. And at press time it was the only one open to the public: Day passes start at $50 and cabanas at $300 for non-guests.

