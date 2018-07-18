Food

DC’s Newest Cider House Sources Everything Within 200 Miles

Capitol Cider House opens in Petworth with a locavore approach
Written by | Published on
DC’s Newest Cider House Sources Everything Within 200 Miles
Capitol Cider House debuts in Petworth. Photography by Evy Mages

Two years ago, DC was heralding its first cidery, Anxo, in Shaw. Now the scene has grown to include more makers—and another location for Anxo in Brookland—all eager to introduce drinkers to their take on hard cider. The newest, Capitol Cider House, opens in Petworth on July 20.

While Anxo takes cues from Spain and Supreme Core in Ivy City markets itself as a cidery “for beer drinkers,” Capitol Cider House’s central theme is the Mid-Atlantic. Founder Jared Fackrell, a Navy vet turned self-taught cider-maker, is devoted to sourcing within a 200 mile radius of the US Capitol Building—whether that means apples pressed on premise, or ciders, beers, wines, and spirits from other producers served at the bar.

Capitol Cider House Petworth DC local cider
The cider house includes 50 seats indoors, and a 20-seat outdoor patio.

“My wife and I joined a CSA, and it’s a lot easier when you can see where your food is grown,” says Fackrell. “That drove a lot of how we developed the whole business plan, and what we wanted to do with it.”

Fackrell began experimenting two years ago, making cider in his condo; he says he pressed roughly 2,000 pounds of apples there. He describes his style as “minimalistic but innovative”—think a collaborative port-style digestif made with an apple base. The first three tons of local fruit just arrived at the cider house this week for pressing, so in the meantime he’s been collaborating with local cideries for Capitol’s initial pours. Eventually, he wants to focus on barrel-aging his ciders for several months. 

Capitol Cider House Petworth DC local cider
The bar’s taps are devoted to local ciders, plus a rotating beer and a mead.

For the first house cider that’ll be poured on Friday, Fackrell worked with Distillery Lane in Maryland to produce a three-apple blend infused with quince—aptly dubbed Quincy, both for the tart fruit and nearby Petworth street. The bar is outfitted with ten taps for cider, plus one for mead and one for beer. A bottle list of ciders brings the options up to around 40. A few wines and cider-based cocktails round out the menu, such as the Red White and Berry mixed with Cotton & Reed dry-spiced rum, cider, and either blueberry-basil or strawberry dill Shrub District vinegars.

Founder Jared Fackrell is a self-taught cider maker who came from a career in the Navy.

Since most cider is naturally gluten-free, Fackrell wants similar food options as well. Snacks include gluten-free Colombian-style empanadas, hot dogs, and (not gluten-free) Sri Lankan roti wraps from local purveyor Short Eats. Patrons can post up in the 50-seat bar area or on a 20-seat patio.

Capitol Cider House debuts July 20 with a ticketed party (purchase $30 passes here) and will open for regular hours starting Saturday. 

Capitol Cider House. 3930 Georgia Ave., NW; 202-621-0982. Open Thursday and Friday, 4 to 10 PM; Saturday and Sunday 11 AM to 10 PM. 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Related Posts

The Team Behind Daikaya Will Open Its Fourth Ramen Shop in Navy Yard

The Team Behind Daikaya Will Open Its Fourth Ramen Shop in Navy Yard

8 Exciting New Restaurants and Bars to Try Around DC

A Fine-Dining Chef Goes for Italian Simplicity at San Lorenzo in Shaw

Gravitas Is the First Tasting Menu Restaurant in Ivy City

Gravitas Is the First Tasting Menu Restaurant in Ivy City

More from Food

5 Classic Beach Eats from Maryland and Delaware

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Landlord Sues Mike Isabella’s DC Graffiato for Unpaid Rent

Landlord Sues Mike Isabella’s DC Graffiato for Unpaid Rent

Get a Taste of Michael Schlow’s Nouveau-Japanese Restaurant Before It Opens Near Detroit

Get a Taste of Michael Schlow’s Nouveau-Japanese Restaurant Before It Opens Near Detroit