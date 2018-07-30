Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 30-August 5

Monday, July 30, 6:30 PM

As Elevate Interval Fitness preps to expand to Southwest, join instructors from the 14th Street crew for free outdoor HIIT workouts at the field at Waterfront Station. Bring water and a friend to partner with and just show up, but be sure to check Elevate’s social pages in case this July rainfest continues. 399 M St., SW.

Tuesday, July, 31, 7 PM

Get your plogging on with Pacers Running Alexandria. The store is hosting a Great American Cleanup Run in partnership with Saucony, which will supply gloves and trash bags while you plog (pick up litter as you jog). Bring an old shoe to repurpose into a planter at the afterparty at the store, which will also have giveaways and demos. Sign up here; no need to bring the printed ticket. 1301 King St., Alexandria.

Wednesday, August 1, 6:30 PM

New Balance has a new shoe. It has foam and is soft. Like the inside of an Oreo. A double-stuffed Oreo, to be exact, and you can see for yourself on a 4-mile group jog around the National Mall with Potomac River Running Company. The running store will let you try out the Vongo V3, a “double-stuffed” stability shoe, and after the run will offer Oreo milkshakes. Space is limited so be sure to register. The run will happen, rain or shine. 919 F St., NW.

Thursday, August 2, 5:30 PM

Grab your mat for happy hour Pilates in the park. It’s August, meaning Golden Triangle’s TriFit series will be a mere golden hour memory soon, so register, sign the waiver, and get yourself to Farragut Park before Labor Day. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Friday, August 3, 6:30 AM

It’s a fun surprise on Fridays with the November Project, the community-based, all levels welcome fitness gang that announces its Friday workouts on its social channels or its tracker. If you like leaving one workout a week up to chance, follow along for where to meet. If you see a bunch of people, you’re good. TBD.

Saturday, August 4, 4 PM

Not seeing squat gains like you’d hoped? Unsure of how to protect your knees during lunges? Head to the Loft at Lululemon for a free, 60-minute workshop from Dr. Mike Yasson, where he’ll demonstrate proper form for basic gym exercises. Stick around after for a BBQ party. Register here. 3265 M St., NW.

Sunday, August 5, 8:15 AM

Sweat DC is taking it from the studio to the streets. Join Coach Nazinga for the first-ever Run Club meetup, where all levels are invited for a community run. The group will be split by paces for a 5K run. 3232 Georgia Ave., NW.

