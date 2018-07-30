MONDAY, JULY 30

BOOKS Jennifer Keishin Armstrong explores the popular HBO series in her new book, Sex and the City and Us: How Four Single Women Changed the Way We Think, Live, and Love. In this retrospective of Sex and the City, coinciding with the show’s 20th anniversary, Armstrong how it redefined the image of single women and launched numerous trends in the process. Armstrong will talk about her book and the interviews she conducted with its cast and writers (including Candace Bushnell, author of the original column that inspired the show) at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

FOOD The Citi Open Tennis Tournament is celebrating its 50th year with a new event: its first Taste of Tennis food event at the Hamilton. Eat food prepared by celebrity chefs such as Edward Lee (Succotash), Nicholas Tang (DBGB Kitchen and Bar), and Paola Velez (Iron Gate) while mingling with tennis players like Kevin Anderson, Sloane Stephens, and John Isner. $200, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 31

THEATRE Monologist and storyteller Mike Daisey presents The Story of the Gun, a deep dive into America’s relationship with guns, at Woolly Mammoth. With his trademark humor and strong stage presence, Daisey will talk about the history of guns and their place in our culture. Through August 9. $20-$75.

MUSIC Being in a band with your spouse seems like a risky venture, but husband-and-wife pair Us the Duo seems to be doing just fine: the folk-pop duo got its start by posting brief covers on its popular Vine account, leading to a record deal with Republic Records. The group has written plenty of charming original music as well, but their covers are still huge hits—the duo puts out an annual medley of the year’s biggest hits and the 2017 medley has nearly 5 million views on YouTube. Hear the duo perform live at Sixth & I. $25 (in advance) or $30 (day of show), 8 PM.

THEATRE The Kennedy Center presents a month-long run of The Color Purple, the 2016 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Revival. Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the musical tells the story of a young African-American woman’s challenging journey to adulthood in the American South, with a score that blends jazz, gospel, and blues. Will Oprah grace us with a visit? Recommended for ages 10 and up. Through August 26. $69-149.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

MUSEUMS Before the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Do Ho Suh exhibit closes on Sunday, join contemporary art curator Sarah Newman on a guided tour through the exhibit’s pieces on Wednesday afternoon. Walk through the Korean artist’s life-size installations that represent his various homes while discussing cultural identity. Free, 5:30 PM.

MUSIC At Pearl Street Warehouse, hear a group of musicians who all met through their work in the Artist in Residence program at Strathmore. These musicians will play original and traditional music from China, Mali, Trinidad, and right here in DC. The artists include artistic directors Daryl Davis and Seth Kibel alongside R&B singer Cecily, steel pannist Josanne Francis, hammered dulcimer player Chao Tian, West African music expert Uasuf Gueye, percussionist Joey Antico, and bassist Herman Burney. $20, 8 PM.