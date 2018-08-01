News

This Trump Hotel Offer Painstakingly Avoids Using Words “Trump Hotel”

Travelzoo takes us on a long journey around the name of the building.
Is business slow at the “newest luxury spa” in a “luxury hotel” downtown?

What else could explain its current Travelzoo promotion, which offers some honestly very reasonable weekday deals on luxurious (if ambiguously named) treatments. The sale at the eponymous spa closely follows Ivanka Trump shuttering her eponymous fashion label, but that’s not what’s most striking here. It’s how assiduously the advertisement avoids mention of the Trump Hotel. Like, actually does not use the name anywhere (besides the spa’s URL). Sure, a town in which Trump administration officials are routinely booed for leaving their homes is probably one where the president’s name doesn’t have much selling power. It’s just weird to see that so explicitly reflected in marketing materials.

Instead, the ad paints the vaguely dreamy picture of a “Luxe Spa Day on Pennsylvania Avenue,” one that happens to be “housed in the stunning and historic Old Post Office Building.” It’s a “perfect location” for getting a Citrus Drench Body Wrap, plus a Radiance Lift facial for $249, if you plan “to spend a day downtown.” And what could be more convenient than getting a “classic waterless manicure and pedicure” (whatever that is) for $69, just “one block from the Smithsonian”?

In fact, the only clue that you’ll be mummified in orange peel at the Trump International Hotel specifically is a cheeky disclaimer: all are welcome to sip complimentary champagne (with classically dry hands, of course) “regardless of your political affiliation.” The deal is good through November 2, four days before the midterms. 

