How I Got This Body: Losing 15 Pounds to Get That Post-Divorce Breakup Bod

All photos courtesy of Igor Volsky.

Who: Igor Volsky, 32, executive director of Guns Down, a gun control group
Lives: Northwest
Height: 6′
Start weight: 190 pounds
Current weight: 175 pounds
How long it took: 3 months

Turning point: When I started, I was going through a divorce and thought I needed to make some big changes. I wanted to get back into shape to feel better about myself and my body. However, I had never really worked out in any committed fashion and didn’t know where to start. I began Googling personal trainers because I thought, if I’m going to do this, I should do it right. Errick [McAdams] was the top-rated DC trainer on Yelp so I contacted him right away. He told me he wasn’t taking any new clients and I practically had to beg him to fit me in.

Exercise: I began losing weight and gaining muscle fairly quickly. Initially, I saw Errick three times a week and did cardio on my own three days a week. My body became more muscular and toned, and I also noticed that I had a lot more endurance in general. I was faster and I felt far less winded after workouts or particularly rigorous activities. My overall health—and my blood pressure—also improved.

Diet: My dietary changes were significant. I initially began using an app, per Errick’s recommendation, to track how much and what I ate. I cut out most carbs and focused on eating smaller, healthier meals full of protein and vegetables. I also cut out most snacks and fast food.

Fave splurge: Chocolate cake and burgers.

How he felt before he made the change: I often felt uncomfortable about taking my shirt off in public or how I looked in certain clothes.

How he feels now: Now, all of those anxieties are gone and I actually enjoy trying on clothes!

Newfound body love: I understand that I have to take care of my body and nurture it in ways that I previously did not understand.

Workout wisdom: Just do it!

This interview has been edited and condensed. 

