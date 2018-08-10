News

Report: Richard Spencer Has Left Old Town Alexandria

Written by and | Published on
Spencer last summer. Photograph by Evy Mages.

The prominent white supremacist Richard Spencer has left Old Town Alexandria, according to a local activist who planned a vigil at his residence for this Saturday. In an email to Washingtonian, Jonathan Krall says Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown told him Spencer had left, and that the chocolate shop downstairs saw a “moving van and other activity consistent with” him moving out.

Spencer has been a most unwelcome resident of Old Town since January 2017, when he rented an apartment over a chocolate shop on King Street. His presence drew regular protests, but his landlord was unable to do much about the notorious tenant, who had a two-year lease. Real estate agent Fatana Barak, who leased the space to Spencer before she knew who he was, tells Washingtonian she wouldn’t be surprised if Spencer had left. He asked her last month about breaking the lease. That would be fine with the building’s owner, Barak says: “Nobody wants him anyway.”

Spencer, who said earlier this month that he did not plan to attend Sunday’s “Unite the Right 2” rally in DC, did not immediately return a request for comment. Neither did Alexandria police. Spencer’s building was dark on Friday evening.

Richard Spencer Alexandria
Spencer occupied this building in Old Town. Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

 

