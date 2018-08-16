You’ll Want to Adopt All These Adorable Pets This Weekend

Does your house need a puppy? What about a cat? A lively dog named Scooby Doo? Or a guinea pig called Oreo?
Any of these (or all! No judgment here) could be yours. Saturday, the Humane Rescue Alliance and NBC4 are partnering for Clear the Shelters, a day where adoption fees will be waived. You can visit both DC HRA shelter locations, as well as a list of other participating facilities, to pick out your new partner in crime.
Okay, enough talking. Time to give the people what they want—pictures of cute animals! These (and many, many more adorable faces) will be looking for a home come Saturday.
Jet
Age: 2
Gender: Male
Likes: Playing, attention, and investigating the world.
Mal
Age: 13
Gender: Male
Likes: Naps, meowing, and lazy evenings with his people.
Savannah
Age: 2
Gender: Female
Likes: Cuddling in laps, attention, and being playful.
Kimchi
Age: 5
Gender: Female
Likes: Boxes, treats, and giving head butts.
Diva
Age: 3
Gender: Female
Likes: Car rides, attention, and treats.
Kim Possible
Age: 3
Gender: Female
Likes: Wand toys, wet food, and carpet scratchers.
Paisley
Age: 1
Gender: Male
Likes: Laps, hot dogs, and adventures.
Minnow
Age: 4
Gender: Male
Likes: Look out the window, scratchers, and naps.
Duke
Age: 4
Gender: Male
Likes: Tennis balls, long walks, and learning new tricks.
Oreo
Age: 3
Gender: Male
Likes: His igloo and treats.