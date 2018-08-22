Paul Manafort is Still in the Alexandria Jail. What Happens Next?

Former Trump Campaign chair Paul Manafort continues to be held in a detention center in Alexandria following Tuesday’s guilty verdicts. Which means, at least for now, Washington’s highest profile convict is being housed in the same facility as its most recognizable alleged spy, Maria Butina.

Manafort’s next trial, set to begin September 17, will take place in DC. Does that mean he’ll be moved into a cell across the river? Not necessarily. The US Marshal Service determines where a federal prisoner is housed prior to sentencing, and a representative for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to comment, citing internal policy. A spokesperson for the Alexandria detention center said there have been no indications that Manafort will be moved.

Butina was moved to Alexandria from DC jail on Friday, after the Russian Foreign Ministry complained that she was being denied appropriate sleep and food since her arrest on July 15. US Marshals also declined to comment on that transfer.

Manafort was initially jailed in June when a federal judge revoked his bail. He’s been in the Alexandria jail since July 12, when Judge T.S. Ellis III, who oversaw the trial that ended yesterday, ordered a transfer from the Northern Neck, Virginia, facility that his lawyers complained was too far away and delaying trial preparations. However, when the move to Alexandria was approved, Manafort’s lawyers complained the change would be too unsettling so close to trial. Prosecutors argued that the federal inmate was given VIP status in Northern Neck, including access to his own phone and computer. Ultimately, the transfer proceeded.

Lawyers for Manafort did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their client’s Alexandria detention or potential requests for transfer.