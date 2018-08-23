News

Washingtonian Today: A Holdout Juror, a Spendy Congressman, and Cookie Dough Sandwiches

What everyone's talking about this morning.
Photo by Evy Mages

Good morning, Washingtonians. It’s lovely out, but don’t stop working on that ark: According to the Capital Weather Gang, DC’s already had a full year’s worth of rain. Weather aside, let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: One of the Manafort jurors tells Fox News what went on during deliberations and why they couldn’t reach a verdict on 10 of the counts; Duncan Hunter somehow spent nearly $400 at Matchbox; and expect (still!) continued delays on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Duncan Hunter managed to spend nearly $400 at Matchbox—an impressive feat. We tried to figure out how many onion-straw-topped burgers he had to order to rack up such a big bill.

•Paul Manafort’s next courtroom is in DC, but will he be moving to the DC jail? 

•For some reason there are things called cookie-dough sandwiches so of course we had to do a taste test. 

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Pacers 14 Street will host an all-paces track workout at Banneker Community Center. RSVP here or just show up. 1821 14th St., NW.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

The Smithsonian is continuing its 50th anniversary celebration of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey by screening the film at the National Air and Space Museum’s Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater and the Udvar-Hazy Center’s Airbus IMAX Theater. Free, showtimes vary.

Good reads from around town:

Duncan Hunter spent quite a bit of campaign-fund coin at popular DC spots. Roll Call’s got the comprehensive list. (Roll Call)

As the President starts fights on Twitter and Sarah Sanders gets into it with the press, one part of the White House has been functioning perfectly. The New York Times takes a deep dive into the operation on Pennsylvania Avenue that’s completely reshaping America’s judiciary system. (NYT Magazine)

Ben’s Chili Bowl’s 60th anniversary was a rip-roaring, half-smoke-eating good time, as captured by Washington Post. (Washington Post)

Essential long read:

Beto O’Rourke is giving Ted Cruz a run for his money. GQ puts on its cowboy boots and spotlights a race that could significantly impact Congress for years.

Staff Writer

Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.

