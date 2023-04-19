Today Might be the Nicest Day of 2023. Here Are 3 Things to Do Outside

Have you been outside yet? It is glorious. In fact, Dan Stillman of the Capital Weather Gang says today might be the nicest day of the year, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees and a 10 out of 10 rating.

Our advice? Wrap up whatever you’re working on. Step away from the screen. Leave early. Grab your sunglasses. Gulp some allergy medication, if necessary. And before you go, read these quick suggestions for how to make the most of our blessing from the weather gods:

Take a Hike

If you’re looking for a quick and easy excursion, check out the Cabin Branch Pyrite Mine Trail. The 0.3-mile trail leads to the banks of Quantico creek and connects to other park trails for longer hikes. Along the walk, trekkers will find educational signs explaining remnants of the pyrite mine that operated in the area until 1920.

More experienced hikers can check out the Loudoun Heights trail for incredible sights. The strenuous 7.5-mile hike is made worth it once you reach its end—a gorgeous view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers’ confluence from 80 feet up at the Split Rock overlook.

Have a Drink

Gin slushies, carrot-mezcal cocktails, and floral drinks are all on local menus this spring. What better way to channel seasonal vibes than with an appropriate libation—something like Allegory’s “Garden of Live Flowers,” which tastes like “a Mai Tai was grown in a garden?”

If you’d like your environment to match your drink, try a rooftop bar—something like Moonraker at The Wharf, which offers panoramic water views, or Lucha Rosa in Mount Vernon Triangle, which has beachy vibes and views of the monuments.

Peek Blooms

Cherry blossom season may be behind us, but there are blooming azaleas are all over the city—check them out at one of these 7 gardens.

Another option is the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens (4155 Linnean Avenue, NW) in Northwest Washington, which offers 25 sprawling acres full of flora for every season. Guests can explore blooming snowdrops, witch hazel, and winter jasmine throughout the garden, or peek into their greenhouse displaying a variety of orchids.

