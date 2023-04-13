12 Super Spring Cocktails (and Mocktails!) to Sip Around DC

Finally, the District is defrosting—and the drinks are only getting cooler. Here are 12 cocktails and mocktails that channel the springtime season.

Spiked for Spring

Frosted Tips at Silver Lyan

900 F St., NW

The Riggs Hotel cocktail bar is among the best in town. Frosted Tips is a fun slushie made with Hendrick’s gin and frozen white grape juice. They also mix in honeydew sherbet and aloe soju. To top off the cocktail, which they like to call a “party starter,” there’s red lingonberry “stardust.” ($17)

V&T.O at L’Annexe

2917 M St., NW

Georgetown’s French-inspired cocktail bar serves a tasty, low-alcohol riff on a gin-and-tonic: the V&T, a vermouth-and-tonic. The spring version stars Japanese sweet vermouth that’s infused with butterfly pea flower tea, aloe vera, Earl Grey tea, lemon, and tonic ($18).

Mezcal at 600T

600 T St., NW

The cozy Shaw cocktail bar serves a springtime drink perfect for mezcal lovers. Bartenders start with a base of Bozal mezcal, made from agave harvested and roasted in the Mexican hillsides. Then, a blend of passionfruit juice, carrots, sage, and citrus gives the drink a fresh, earthy taste. For added spice, they top it off with ancho chili powder ($18).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makers Union (@pubforthepeople)

Matcha Garden at Makers Union Pub

1811 Library St., Reston

Cherry blossom season means lots of Japanese flavors around DC. Japanese matcha tea gives this gin cocktail a gorgeous green hue, while honey-ginger syrup, lemon, and orgeat provide a frothy tartness. Topped with pink flower petals, this cocktail looks and tastes like sipping on a lush garden ($16).

Hana-Yori-Dango at Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

Ciel makes florals for spring, in fact, groundbreaking! This cocktail, featured on their seasonal cherry blossom menu, boasts a base of Roku Japanese gin mixed with a cherry blossom aperitivo. For a botanical touch, they add lychee and rose tea. Mixed with lemon, soda, and raspberry foam, this drink is light, sweet, and perfect for springtime ($20).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allegory DC (@allegory_dc)

Garden of Live Flowers at Allegory

1201 K St., NW

Allegory bartenders say this cocktail tastes like “a Mai Tai was grown in a garden.” Two spirits (rum and gin) are blended with aromatic bitter bianco herbal liquor, plus more earthy flavors from snap peas, cardamom, black pepper, coconut, and lemon ($18).

Lavender Fields at Fig and Olive

934 Palmer Alley, NW

The Mediterranean restaurant’s purple cocktail is Insta-worthy for spring. 1908 Empress Gin—which is dark purple thanks to butterfly pea flower—is mixed with lemon juice, elderflower liquor, rosemary syrup, and aquafaba chickpea water ($18).

The Bee Vol. 4 – Residents DC

1306 18 St., NW

Not only does the Dupont spot have a pretty patio decorated with spring flowers, they have a menu full of drinks to match the blooms. Try a riff on the Bee’s Knees in this honey-filled mead cocktail whose ingredients include beeswax, raw honey, and bee pollen ($17).

Seasonal and Sober

Awakening at Allegory

1201 K St., NW

The Eaton hotel’s cocktail bar concocts a bunch of creative spirit-free cocktails, such as a Filipino-inspired clarified ube milk tea with coconut, pineapple rind, and yuzu juice. Plus, it’s a pretty purple ($13).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINGE BAR (@bingebardc)

Citrine at Binge Bar

506 H St., NE

DC’s first entirely non-alcohol bar creates a variety of spirit-free seaosnal drinks. The Citrine cocktail, available through April, is glowing gold, made with botanical “spirits,” grapefruit juice, and peach mango seltzer ($12).

Peacock at Boqueria

777 9 St., NW; 1837 M St., NW

Seedlip Garden, an alcohol-free spirit made from rosemary, thyme, spearmint, and other herbs, is the base for this drink. It’s topped with butterfly pea tea for color, plus lime, ginger beer, honey, and garnished with rosemary ($12).

Lavender Lemonade Mocktail at Urban Roast DC

916 G St., NW

The atmospheric Penn Quarter bat is decked out for spring, with walls and ceilings covered in artificial flowers. This purple cocktail is designed to match with lavender syrup, sour mix, and a garnish of flowers ($9).