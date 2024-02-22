Food

13 National Margarita Day Deals Around DC

Where to find $5 cocktails, fun flavors, and more.

A classic margarita at Mi Vida. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

Thursday, February 22nd is National Margarita Day, and there are plenty of deals for salted-rim enthusiasts:

 

Anafre

3704 14th St., NW

Alfredo Solis’s Columbia Heights dining room is offering $7 house margaritas during happy hour (4 to 6:30 PM).

 

Casta’s Rum Bar

1121 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Check out this West End hangout for its Cuban spin on a margarita, available today only. The frozen”Old Cuban” is a mix of Havana white rum, lime juice, mint leaves, and champagne. Margaritas are $12 each and pitchers are $35.

 

El Centro

1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Swing by Richard Sandoval’s Georgetown cantina and tequila bar anytime today to grab a $5 margarita.

 

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW #1853

This adult treehouse is serving up $9 margaritas accented with blackberry or mango.  DJ Karen Santana and DJ Vania will crank out tunes on the Shaw spot’s rooftop. 

 

Lauriol Plaza

1835 18th St., NW

Margaritas in festive flavors like strawberry, lime, and mango are $4.95 a glass at this Adams Morgan institution.

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th St., NW

The spicy mango-passionfruit margarita at Mi Casa. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

This Dupont Tex-Mex place is slinging $5 margaritas in flavors like mango-passionfruit and strawberry.  

 

Mission

1606 20th St., NW, 1221 Van St., SE

These Tex-Mex bars in Navy Yard and Dupont will offer $6 margs from 4 PM until last call. And if you’re craving more tequila, Sauza shots are $5 and Patron shots are $7.

 

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW; 1901 14th St., NW; 575 Seventh St., NW

This trio of Mexican dining rooms is serving $22 margarita flights, with four flavors, until closing time.

 

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

1823 L St., NW, 1871 Explorer St., Reston

Stop by these Peruvian joints in downtown DC and Reston for $7.50 margaritas all day.

 

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

A trio of margaritas are available at this Shaw bar–classic, jalapeno, or hibiscus–and are $10 from 5 PM to close. Plus, there’s karaoke starting at 8 PM.

 

Taco City

1102 Eighth St., SE

During happy hour (3 to 6 PM), stop by to try an $8 hibiscus margarita.

 

Taqueria Picoso

1472 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria

It’s ladies’ night at this Alexandria taqueria, and women can order $3.50 margaritas from 6 to 10 PM. Flavors include grapefruit, strawberry-basil, and classic lime.  

 

Taqueria Xochi

1850 K Street NW

The Xochi margarita at Taqueria Xochi. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

This taqueria, inside downtown DC food hall the Square, is putting on an all-day happy hour with $8 margaritas and $3.50 chips and salsa.

Amiah Taylor

