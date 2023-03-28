The cherry blossoms are out, and they’ve got Washingtonians in the mood for cherry blossom everything. A quick stroll around the city will reveal giant pink flower stickers on storefronts, and Golden Triangle haiku planted in tree boxes, but where can you go to have a cherry blossom drink? Here are some bars that have decorated for the season.

Casa Kantuta

Where: 2309 18th St., NW (basement)

Through April 16, Casa Kantuta’s signature green lights have been switched to pink, and cherry blossom decorations are sprinkled all about the bar. Casa Kantuta is also opening a micro-patio for the first time—it will be decked out in seasonal décor as well.

Ciel Social Club

Where: 601 K St., NW

From the DC designer who brought you the Ciel Chalet this winter comes the AC Hotel’s rooftop “blossom-scape.” Through mid-June, puffy blooms will be draped down the windows, throughout the patio, and along the 12-foot chandelier. There will also be seasonal food and drinks.

Hook Hall

Where: 3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Hook Hall’s lush outdoor space is blossomed to the brim. The private cabanas, available to rent for two-and-a-half hours for $100 on the weekends and $75 on weekdays, are decorated with cherry blossom pillows, pink streamers, and giant flower petals on the walls. Garden tables, surrounded by puffy cherry blossom trees, are ideal for a springtime cocktail.

Kantana Kitten

Where: 900 F St., NW

You’ll see, taste, and smell cherry blossoms at this immersive experience. Silver Lyan, the bank vault bar in the Riggs Washington DC hotel, will be transformed into a “springtime wonderland” for the second year in a row. Through April 2, it will serve cocktails that salute Japanese-American culture, with spirits from House of Suntory.

Residents Cafe and Bar

Where: 1306 18th St., NW

The team at Residents spent more than 12 hours with a local artist decorating the heated patio, indoor bar, and upstairs dining room with over 22,000 blossoms. There’s also a seasonal cocktail menu that complements the décor, featuring a sakura spritz and a Japanese highball.

Join the conversation!