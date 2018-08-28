Washingtonian Today: Humid Beings

Happy Tuesday, folks. It’s a very special day of the year. You know why? Because Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks. Pretend this oppressive humidity doesn’t exist and ring in the fall season early with a PSL. I know I will. Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: the National Zoo is rolling out a Naked Mole Rat cam; heat indexes around the city will approach 105 degrees; and, like usual, expect routine delays on Metro. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Punk babies of the ’60s and ’70s rejoice! Two employees of DC staple Dischord Records opened up an ice cream shop in Mount Pleasant. Get the musical scoop.

• There’s a house in Alexandria so colorful and meticulously decorated that we had to take a peak for ourselves. It’s a chic accessory explosion.

• We’re not lying: DC used to feed its garbage to pigs. Washingtonian investigated why the city abandoned their porky procedure.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

It’s gonna be a steamy one, so play it safe with an indoor workout. On the last Tuesday of every month, Balance Gym hosts an open house at each of its four locations: Thomas Circle, Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill, and Glover Park. Guests can try group exercise classes, including bootcamp, spin, yoga, and barre, plus have full access to cardio equipment and weights in the gym.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

MOVIE: Landmark’s West End Cinema is showing the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2007 production of King Lear as part of its Great Stage on Screen Series. Starring Ian McKellen and Sylvester McCoy (the seventh Doctor Who), the tragedy follows a king who goes mad after trying to buy the affection of his daughters. $15, 7 PM.

Good reads from around town:

Commuting around DC sucks. Dockless electric scooters were supposed to make it better. Petula Dvorak argues that they’re not the silver bullet riders are looking for. (Washington Post)

Donald Trump, who reportedly does not use a computer, hit Twitter Tuesday morning to complain about the results when you Google the term “Trump news.” He slammed the search engine for weighting “National Left Wing Media” and “Fake News CNN” higher than other sources. John T. Bennett repeated the exercise and found Fox News stories were prominent. (Roll Call)

The late Senator John McCain lived by a certain set of standards. John Raidt lays out the rules McCain followed until his every last day. (Politico Magazine)

Essential long read:

The Outline’s case for turning a blind eye to the political leanings of Stormy Daniels‘s TV-friendly lawyer, Michael Avenatti. (The Outline)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Nominate your crew for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work. I promise, everyone’s going to love you.

It’s back to school, college kids. Don’t want to break the bank when you eat out? Check out our 100 top affordable picks.

Brittany Shepherd Staff Writer Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.