Ann: Greetings, chatters! Everyone ready for the long weekend? For some reason Labor Day always sneaks up on me, so we never make any real plans (which is its own kind of great). Now that summer’s winding down though, I’m thinking about the things I’ve yet to do—but still want to. Such as…

*Hit a few pop-ups, like the mod Mexican Amparo Fondita in Brookland.

*See Crazy Rich Asians, which I hear has some pretty cool food scenes (hawker stands!).

*Deep-dive into a bunch of new Washington-related food books, like Red Truck Bakery Cookbook and Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook, plus Jose Andres’s We Fed an Island.

*Eat. More. Crabs. I spent a bunch of weeks checking out crabhouses before summer started. Now I’m in withdrawal.

*Check out patio menu at Momofuku CCDC.

*Drink more pina coladas. I used to be embarrassed that this was one of my all-time favorite drinks, but not anymore. Now that my top spot for them, 2 Birds 1 Stone is gone, I need to find a new favorite.

What about you all? What are you hoping to do before summer wraps up?

Onto your questions! Ask them below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

