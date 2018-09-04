Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 4-9

Tuesday, September 4, various

Sprint, plank, row, squat, cycle, plank, sprint (or some variation of that) at Elevate Fitness, which has just expanded to Southwest. Your first class of the 55-minute, HIIT-style workout is free, so head over and check out all the shiny new air bikes and rowers for yourself. Here’s the schedule. 301 M St., SW.

Wednesday, September 5, 6:30 PM

Wednesdays are for hills with Summit to Soul‘s run club. Meet at the athleisure boutique (where you can stash your belongings) for a 3-ish mile run with some hill repeats sprinkled in, then head over to the Brig’s beer garden for extended happy hour for all #hillrunners. 727 8th St., SE.

Thursday, September 6, 5:30 PM

Summer isn’t over for the Golden Triangle BID‘s TriFit summer series in Farragut Square, where you can get in some post-work Pilates. Sign up online and grab your mat. Afterward, look for health demonstrations and snacks from Golden Triangle restaurants. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Friday, September 7, 6 AM

Rise and grind with Fitness Snob Studio, where Victor of Victor-E-Fitness leads a total-body class that might include weights, plyometrics, or bands. Snag a spot here—your first class is free. 617 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

Saturday, September 8, 10 AM

Barre3 will host its third annual “Barre3 in the Park” event on the upper deck of Meridian Hill Park, a family-friendly, all-levels event where local businesses will provide food and drink samples. Bring a mat and water and RSVP here (if you’re a Barre3 first-timer, fill out this waiver beforehand). 2400 15th St., NW.

Sunday, September 9, 9 AM

Community fitness group Bethesda Fit Farm will host a free bootcamp at the Bethesda Central Farm Market in downtown Bethesda where you can get in some squats before hitting up the produce. Be sure to register. 7600 Arlington Rd., Bethesda.



Join the conversation!