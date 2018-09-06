Food

Mike Isabella’s Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The business has closed multiple restaurants and faced multiple lawsuits this year.
Mike Isabella. Photo by Jeff Elkins.

After months of restaurant closures and lawsuits, Mike Isabella sent an email to investors this morning announcing that his company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This is not a decision that we made lightly, but after months of challenges, we needed to put our business on a path to move forward. That begins by stabilizing our finances,” he says in the statement to investors. It continues to read, in part: “I know it has been a challenging 6-9 months for our businesses.  With this filing, we are able to now make progress to become a more financially stable organization and begin to take the steps for our successful future.”

Isabella tells Washingtonian that he’s working with all purveyors, lenders, and partners to make sure everyone is paid back. “Hopefully by spring everything should be back to normal again,” he says.

Not all of Isabella’s restaurants are part of the bankruptcy filing. An email statement from his PR team noted that Kapnos Kouzina in Bethesda and the finer dining Requin at the Wharf are exempt. Included in the filing is holding company Mike Isabella Concepts, five operational restaurants like Arroz and Pepita, and four that closed in recent months: Graffiato in DC and Richmond, Requin Brasserie in the Mosaic District, and the biggest shutter of all, Tysons Galleria food hall Isabella Eatery.

The company started showing substantial cracks this year, following a lawsuit from former manager Chloe Caras accusing Isabella and his business partners of creating a toxic “bro culture” rampant with sexual harassment. In addition to closing restaurants, Isabella is being sued by multiple landlords.

Isabella told Washingtonian that several months of “bad press” contributed to the company’s difficulties, while also citing too-rapid expansion. And of course, the lawsuit.

“Everything was great. Until some accusations came out, and sales dropped a lot,” says Isabella.

This story is developing and will be updated.

