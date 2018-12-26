Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2018

buuuuumpy introduction to Washington. Read it, hate-read it, read it! A few months after her major social-media faux pas, Steve Mnuchin’s wife—known to some of his underlings as “the First Lady of the Treasury”—opened up to Elaina Plott about herintroduction to Washington. Read it, hate-read it, read it!

wait—she did what? drama between John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt. This past summer was the 25th anniversary of thatdrama between John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt. Marisa M. Kashino got the exes to re-live what happened and reflect on how it felt to be a national laugh line. Even if you remember the saga like it was two years rather than two decades ago, the story takes on a whole new relevance in the age of #MeToo.

DC Public Schools continued to be plagued by scandal this past year, yet despite the abundance of depressing headlines, it was hard to know what it’s really like inside a city school. Sarah Stodder immersed in one. Like our headline says, she came away with a heart-wrenching chronicle that became our second-most popular longread of 2018.

rattus norvegicus, replete with stupefying stats about their sex lives and just the right number of horror stories. Pure fun. This one’s the opposite—a romp by Patrick Hruby about the most hated creature in Washington,, replete with stupefying stats about their sex lives and just the right number of horror stories. Pure fun.

I feel pretty confident in betting that Ben Wofford set a record here for the number of f-bombs ever published in one story in Washingtonian. And he was quoting America’s foremost investigative journalist! Come for the trippy lede, stay for the fascinating deep-dive into the head of Sy Hersh right now.

Such an improbable tale, and such a sophisticated telling by Susan Baer . This story is joyful—and how often can you say that these days?

Fifty years ago, the 14th Street corridor burned. Today, for better or worse, it’s the crown jewel of a gilded age. No one knew it at the time, but the seeds of that change were planted while the rubble was still smoking. Marisa M. Kashino delivers not only a captivating but essential read for any city resident.

That feeling when a writer files a story and you find yourself laughing out loud at all the one-liners….so awesome and so rare. Andrew Beaujon ‘s dispatch from Alexandria is just delightful.

This was a darker drama in Alexandria—a page-turner about what might have been the biggest massacre in American political history, were it not for the heroics of scores of Washingtonians and federal lawmakers on the diamond that day. Luke Mullins , a master of the definitive account, talked to nearly all of them. From the first draft to the final, I couldn’t put it down.