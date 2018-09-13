José Andrés Is Schooling Donald Trump on Hurricanes (And It’s Great)

Once again, Twitter is afire after President Trump claimed Democrats falsified the deaths of 3,000 hurricane victims in Puerto Rico “in order to make me look as bad as possible.” And once again, José Andrés has stepped up to the plate.

Trump and Andrés have a notoriously bitter relationship, and Puerto Rico is a familiar battleground. The chef-turned-humanitarian spent over a month on the island after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the American territory, serving over 5,000 hot meals like arroz con pollo every day. His new book about the experience, We Fed an Island, dropped on Tuesday.

It all started two days ago, as light of hurricane Florence’s impending arrival, when Trump began boasting about his administration’s response to the previous disasters.

We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

To which Andrés responded in disbelief…

Is amazing he gives himself an A+….. https://t.co/zhcDc5phXb — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 11, 2018

…and criticism.

.@realDonaldTrump please I have a book #WeFedAnIsland that will help you understand what really happen. Buy it! I talk about you! !First responders? Volunteers? Good job! 👍🏻Leadsrship at the top ? meaning you! two thumbs down 👎👎🏼 https://t.co/KASGBQMFVv — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 11, 2018

This is the wrong answer! @realDonaldTrump you said almost no one die in Puerto Rico and more than 3 thousand Americans died. No one can ever be prepared for a Hurricane. Many things can go worst than expected. The most important thing is to be alert, and to adapt quick and fast! https://t.co/dlfzMrrVjr — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 11, 2018

The feud was resumed after Trump’s tweets on Thursday morning claiming the death toll in Puerto Rico is fake news.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Andrés wasted no time in shooting back a frustrated response, begging Trump to see the error in his ways.

You are the face of”No shame”! That actually people died in the days, weeks and months after María, only shows how little you care. Those deaths happen on your watch. https://t.co/QZHghjUIlw — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 13, 2018

That People die is a fact! That they died on your watch is a fact! you should stop blaming others and take responsibility and get behind @Fema and Feseral agencies to make sure we respond to next hurricane stronger and better, under one flag! Learns the lessons! #WeFedAnIsland https://t.co/F6SGHE3Tvs — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 13, 2018

Andrés, as usual, backed up words with action, sending Trump a copy of his new book.

Trump has not yet responded to Andrés’ Tweets.