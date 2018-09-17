When you talk about Washington, DC to your friends, family or strangers (even though you’re not supposed to talk to strangers) across the country, during your travels abroad or perhaps even locally, what is the first thing that comes to mind? If it was a game of ‘Jeopardy’ would your answer be “What is the Capital of Inclusive Innovation?” Would you bet it all? Here are five reasons why:

1. DC IS TALENTED

Ever see the movie “Office Space”? Then you know “I have people skills” doesn’t get you very far! Washington, DC has the highest proportion of college graduates than any metropolitan area, is home to over twenty colleges and universities and has the highest-educated adult population in the country. Yes, you read that right. Many of those highly intelligent and creative people are pouring their energy and talent into DC’s economy.

2. DC IS DIVERSE AND INCLUSIVE

DC is proud of its diversity and cultivates an environment where differing perspectives, talents, and experiences culminate to make a real impact. You can change the world here no matter your background – we celebrate diversity, we celebrate inclusion. At the core is the District’s historical and vibrant neighborhoods; home to one of the most diverse workforces in the nation. Washington, DC also boasts one of the most inclusive tech ecosystems in the country.

3. DC IS CONNECTED

DC is a local, federal, and global city that can easily connect people with a wide-range of talents, skills, and influence in a way that can turn ideas into movements. The strongest economy in the country is a top city for walkability that includes a multi-modal transportation network with global access. A leader in mobility, technology and health care, the city provides a variety of opportunities to connect with key decision makers and stakeholders across every level of government and industry.

4. DC IS LIVELY

The District has an energy about it that is both infectious and inspiring! A rich culture and history combine with arts, music, thriving restaurants and nightlife, and more to provide a wide range of entertainment opportunities to support eclectic choices. DC is a leading smart city for sustainability and resiliency; the first LEED platinum city in the world. Oh, and we’re fit. DC is the third most livable city in America according to The Economists Global Liveability Index. Work, live and play, definitely play!

5. DC IS A WORLD CLASS CITY

With direct access to decision makers, business enterprise, social impact and technology, the city continues to set the standard today and for the future for cities across the globe with access to diversity, people and opportunities. Washington, DC is the Capital of Inclusive Innovation for a reason. Talent, diversity, inclusion, connectivity, quality of life? Check. World class city? You got it. Capital of Inclusive Innovation, absolutely.

Find out why DC the Capital of Inclusive Innovation during WeDC Fest September 26th– 28th. This three-day conference will showcase the innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and government leaders. The event will feature unique programming and networking opportunities in the world’s most powerful city.

See for yourself: www.wedcfest.com

