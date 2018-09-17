Washingtonian Today: On the Record

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford came forward in the Washington Post on Sunday, telling her story on the record after her confidential letter to Sen. Diane Feinstein leaked. Several Senate Democrats are now calling for Kavanaugh’s Thursday confirmation vote to be delayed, and that may not be completely out of question. Senate Judiciary Committee member Jeff Flake expressed a willingness to tap the brakes. While the President has yet to make a direct comment, expect some sort of statement by midweek.

It’s also safe to expect some serious Hurricane Florence overflow this week. As Jason Samenow of the Capital Weather Gang told me last week, DC residents should gear up and look out for heavy rain and winds in the coming few days.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• The dating scene in DC is absolutely absurd. But what happens when you add man’s best friend to the mix? Spoiler: it’s not much easier.

• Jeff Bezos, the famously press-averse CEO, wants you to know that President Trump should welcome probing from the press. But is the Amazon head even accessible to his own employees?

• We spoke with George Mason grad and former refugee Erblin Nushi about his latest short film “Bini” and how to come to terms with heartbreaking traumas.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

BOOKS Here’s a different spin on corporate espionage: In the 1840s, Scottish botanist Robert Fortune went undercover as a rich Chinese man to learn the secrets of the Chinese tea industry and report back to Britain. Among other things, he learned the difference between green and black teas; author Sarah Rose has documented Fortune’s mission and learnings in her book For All the Tea in China: How England Stole the World’s Favorite Drink and Changed History. Rose will tell Fortune’s story at the Spy Museum; visitors can also taste both black and green teas from Pearl Fine Teas. $20, 6:30 PM.

Good reads:

CNN obtained a redacted version of the letter Ford wrote Feinstein. Read the entire text—that everyone in DC will be buzzing about—here. For background, check out Michael Kranish report on the leaked documents of the Kavanaugh hearing. (The Washington Post)

An essential roundup of what to expect on the DC Council’s upcoming agenda. (DCist)

Essential long read:

Daniel Strauss‘s account of Congressional candidate Stacey Abrams‘s battle to shatter glass ceilings in rural America. (Politico Magazine)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Nominate your work spouse for Washingtonian of the Year.

Be the coolest intern and submit your office for Washingtonian’s list of the Best Places to Work.

Check out our 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Join the conversation!