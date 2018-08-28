News

Who Should Be a 2018 Washingtonian of the Year?

We're looking for local heroes
Do you know somebody who is making Washington a better place?

Washingtonian is seeking nominations for the 2018 Washingtonians of the Year. We want to honor individuals who contribute to the region’s health, welfare, community service, and cultural richness.
Some of our best nominees are volunteers and people who create new helping organizations.
Send nominations by September 30 to WOY@Washingtonian.com.

