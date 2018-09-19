Washingtonian Today: Supreme Court Drama, Trump Hotel Drama, Whole Foods Drama

Temperate weather and sunshine are meandering into the District of Columbia. How quaint! But I don’t dare call this autumn yet—not until I can drink my warm M.E. Swing’s coffee without sweating to death. With that happy news, good morning Washington, and welcome to the middle of the week.

Things are far less cheery on Capitol Hill, where the fight to install Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court rolls on. Trump’s also got another battle to fight—this one even closer to home. Complainants who believe that Trump International Hotel should have its liquor license revoked are not backing down, despite the DC alcohol board’s recent rejection of their case on procedural grounds. According to an emailed statement from attorney Joshua A. Levy, the Make Integrity Great Again Campaign will continue to lobby the Alcohol Control Board (ABC) and not wait until next year, as ABC suggested.

Also, Glover Park residents really want their Whole Foods back. As a resident of Navy Yard, the newest location for a Whole Foods that is currently being built slower than Rome itself, I stand in solidarity with my brethren from another quadrant(eren?).

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Look, we’ve all done things that are out of character when we’re on a date. Maybe you try drinking a bourbon when you’re really more of a vodka person. Or perhaps you pick up a new hobby, like backgammon. This bride signed up for a marathon to impress her date and one year later, they’re getting married.

More support for Ford from her former school, Holton-Arms.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

North Carolina brewery Fonta Flora sources ingredients from local farmers in and around the Appalachian mountains to create beers that reflect their local community. ChurchKey will celebrate this brewery with nine of their beers on draft, including two versions of “kvass” style beers (typically made from rye bread). Free to attend, 4 PM.

Good reads:

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but Sen. Marco Rubio is really doxxing Salt Bae, that guy who went viral for sprinkling salt seductively on meat, reports Matthew Haag. (New York Times)

Gabriel Sherman walks us through internal West Wing turmoil surrounding the Supreme Court, with Ivanka Trump in one corner and Kavanaugh in the other. (Vanity Fair)

Essential long read:

Let’s take a break from this wretched Earth and set our sights to the galaxy in general, Mars specifically. According to Justin Nobel, we’re not ready to go to the Big Red Planet, even though mega-rich donors are chomping at the bit to send us there. (Longreads)

Big events from Washingtonian:

