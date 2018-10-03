One of the Country’s Best Destination Spas Is Actually Close to DC



This article is a part of our 2018 guide to great fall getaways, including where to head for colorful foliage, fun festivals, and other glories of autumn. More Fall Getaways



A spa weekend can be a reset, maybe even a transformative experience. For that to happen, quiet is not required—but it helps.

Pennsylvania’s modern-rustic Lodge at Woodloch was built—and recently refreshed—for tranquility. Glass, wood, and water reflect its dedication to being a true destination spa. Sure, it’s beautiful and has creative, healthful cuisine and interesting guest speakers, but the reason to drive five hours is the peace you find there.

When you emerge from a massage or return from a walk in the woods, you won’t encounter screaming children or earnest tennis players rushing through the hallways, as you might at a resort where the spa is just one of many offerings. Instead, you’ll experience an overall calm as like-minded adults head to a bonsai class, a cooking demonstration, or a chakra-balancing massage.

The Lodge at Woodloch, 109 River Birch Ln., Hawley, Pa.; 800-966-3562. Packages that include meals and some activities start at $279 per person per night (two-night minimum on weekends); spa treatments extra.

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.