Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 8-14

Monday, October 8, ALL DAY

Sail into Columbus Day with a full day of free classes at Mint‘s Manhattan Laundry location. Offerings include vinyasa yoga, (9:30 AM), Pop Pilates (12:15 PM), and, for those of you who don’t have the day off, boxing or a “Flex” strength class in the evening hours. Peep the full schedule and sign up here. 1346 Florida Ave., NW.

Tuesday, October 9, 6:15 PM

Tuesday is ladies’ night at Potomac River Running Arlington, where running coach Shawna leads a two- to five-mile run through Arlington that’s open to runners of all levels. Meet around 6:15 PM at the store to determine pace groups. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington.

Wednesday, October 10, 6 PM

We’re nearing peak trail-running/leaf-gazing weather, so join DC Capital Striders out in Great Falls for a trail run. The length can vary from three to ten miles (distance is decided in the parking lot at Difficult Run Trail), and hydration and headlamps are encouraged. Sign up here. 9200 Old Dominion Dr.

Thursday, October 11, 7 AM

If you’ve been wanting to jump on the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) bandwagon but don’t want to pony up the cash for a class you might hate, head to Urban Athletic Club Shaw to give theirs a whirl—your first class is free. The class uses HIIT staples—kettlebells, medicine balls, and rowers—to combine cardio and strength with straightforward exercises. Snag a spot here. 804 N. St., NW.

Friday, October 12, various

Maybe instead of HIIT, you enjoy picking up heavy things and setting them back down. Your first class is also free at CrossFit DC, where coaches will walk you through the jargon (WOD, ladders, AMRAP) and exercises, focusing on proper form. Sign up for the free intro class here. 1507 U St., NW and 1365 H St., NE.

Saturday, October 13, 9:30 AM

Rain or shine, DC Touch Rugby club meets Saturday mornings to get down ‘n dirty on the Mall lawn. Newbies are always welcome—this cheat sheet will get you up to speed. Check DC Touch Rugby‘s website in case of last-minute venue changes. 15th and Independence Ave., SW (between the Holocaust Museum and Tidal Basin).

Sunday, October 14, 10 AM

Fitbit Local is back at Canal Park for a 60-minute “Sweat and Flow” outdoor class (a 30-minute bodyweight bootcamp and 30 minutes of yoga flow). Register here, which also puts you in the running for a chance to win a Fitbit. 200 M St., SE.

