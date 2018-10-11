THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

MUSEUMS The Phillips Collection’s new exhibit, “Nordic Impressions: Art from Åland, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, 1821–2018”, opens officially on Saturday. Ahead of the exhibit, Brooklyn-based Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (better known as Shoplifter) will speak at the museum about her artwork with curator Klaus Ottmann. Shoplifter dyes and assembles artificial hair into sculptures or landscapes that burst with color. Shoplifter conversation: 10/11, $12, 6:30 PM. Exhibit: 10/13-1/13, $12.

MUSEUMS Everyone loves a good birthday party, and the National Gallery of Art is celebrating the East Building’s 40th at this month’s “Evenings at the Edge” with over a dozen(!) disco balls, plus disco music from DJ Kelton Higgins, games from the 70s, and pop-up talks featuring works of art—also in theme—from the 1970s. Free (advanced registration recommended), 6 PM.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

ART The new exhibit at ARTECHOUSE, “New Nature,” incorporates AI and responsive technology to generate patterns of insects and plants that react to the people inside the exhibition room. The exhibit’s Polish-born artist, Marpi, is inspired by the world of gaming—and specifically MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing games)—to create interactive art installations; take a peek at his Instagram account for a sense of the visuals. The venue’s bar will feature seasonal interactive cocktail drinks that complement the artwork. Through January 13. $15.

FILM AFI Silver Theatre is hosting the Noir City DC festival, which brings together film noir classics and hidden gems in this two-week presentation. All screenings are double-features, pairing top-tier films with shorter “B” flicks. See films such as 1946’s The Killers (starring Burt Lancaster and Ava Gardner), 1942’s This Gun For Hire (with Veronica Lake), and 1941’s I Wake Up Screaming (with Betty Grable). Through October 25. $15 (single screening) or $125 (festival pass).

PERFORMANCE The TV show Mystery Science Theater 3000 debuted in 1988 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a tour. Two shows at the Lisner Auditorium will celebrate MST3K with cheesy B-movies, previously unseen footage from the show, and goofy sketches. $39.50 – $72, 7 PM (featuring The Brain) and 10 PM (featuring Deathstalker II).

MUSEUMS “40 Acres Deferred,” the new exhibit at the Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center, explores the migration patterns of African-Americans between DC and Maryland, and the pursuit of the “American Dream” after General Sherman‘s promise to those freed from slavery (“40 acres and a mule”) and its later overturning by President Andrew Jackson. A number of local artists’ work will be featured in the show. Through January 15.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

BEER The seventh annual Snallygaster festival has moved to a new location; this year, it’ll be on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd Street & 6th Street. Check out 400 different craft beers from domestic and international craft breweries alongside food trucks and live music; the entire event is a fundraiser for Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food & Agriculture. Notable beers and breweries this year include sours from Burley Oak and Cascade, stouts from Perennial and Westbrook, and hazy IPAs from Other Half, Equilibrium, and Monkish. If you’re new to beer festivals, we recommend printing and marking up the festival map based on the beers you’re most interested in. Snallygaster is 21+, but kids under 14 are free and can find activities at the Kalamata’s Kitchen tent. $40 (includes admission and 30 food/drink tickets), 1:30 PM.

FESTIVAL The OPUS Merriweather festival brings art, music, and technology together at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Envelop yourself in live avant garde music (Oneohtrix Point Never, violinist Sudan Archives) while you explore interactive art and video projections, all outdoors. Free, 5 PM – 11 PM.

ENVIRONMENT Help clean up Kingman Island at the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday morning. It is largest global volunteer effort to protect the ocean, and DC does its part: last year’s local event had over 500 volunteers (and collected two tons of garbage). Come prepared to get dirty– wear closed-toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Gloves and trash bags will be provided for the cleanup; lunch will be provided afterwards. There will also be a contest for the weirdest find, so keep your eyes peeled for odd items such as cameras and bowling balls. Free, 9:30 AM.

FESTIVAL The H Street Festival stretches 11 blocks down H Street Northeast; this year’s festival was postponed from September 15th due to the threat of Hurricane Florence. Check out all the food and drink specials from restaurants and bars all along the main drag, plus 14 different stages featuring performances all day ranging from music to dance to children’s activities. Free, 12 PM – 7 PM.

FESTIVAL The Bethesda Row Arts Festival is a juried arts festival featuring nearly 200 artists ranging from ceramics and metalwork to photography and painting. Check out this outdoor art gallery; local musicians such as Wytold and The 19th Street Band will perform while you browse. Through October 14. Free.

MUSEUMS The Phillips Collection engages with the community on its exhibit “Art and Wellness: Creative Aging.” In partnership with the nonprofit Iona Senior Services, older adults with memory loss, Parkinson’s, or other ailments have the opportunity to visit the Phillips regularly, then create their own artwork inspired by these visits. This partnership culminates in an annual art exhibit every fall; this year’s display runs through December 30.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

THEATRE The National Theatre is hosting the pre-Broadway world premiere of Beetlejuice, a musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s 1998 film. Follow the antics of teenager Lydia Deetz, who enlists a demon and young couple haunting her house to help scare off her parents. Though Michael Keaton sadly will not be involved, the title character will be played by Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock). Note that parental discretion is advised due to mature content and language. Through November 18. $54-$114.

YOGA The City Winery rooftop views will be an impressive backdrop to a Sunday morning Vinyasa Flow class led by MINT instructor Ashley Binetti. Bring your own mat and towel; City Winery will provide a complimentary glass of wine after the class. It is open to guests of all levels. $15, 11 AM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art’s new exhibit, “The Chiaroscuro Woodcut in Renaissance Italy,” highlights an art form that layers colors via multiple woodblock prints. This form of early color printmaking developed quite a bit over the course of the sixteenth century. Much is still unknown about how these pieces were created, but the 100 different woodcut prints in the exhibit will show the medium’s evolution. On Sunday afternoon, Naoko Takahatake, associate curator of prints and drawings at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, will speak about the exhibit and the history of chiaroscuro woodcuts. Lecture: 10/14 at 2 PM. Exhibit: Through January 20.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Spiked: The Unpublished Political Cartoons of Rob Rogers” closes Sunday 10/14 at GWU

“Tino Sehgal: This You” closes Sunday 10/14 at the Hirshhorn