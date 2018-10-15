News

4 Congressional Caucuses You Didn’t Know Existed

The Candy Caucus? The Rodeo Caucus? We have questions.
Written by | Published on

Congressional 21st Century Skills Caucus

Illustration by Phong Nguyen.
Illustration by Phong Nguyen.

What they do: Look for ways to help students learn digital skills.

What we wish they did: Teach members of Congress—we’re looking at you, Orrin Hatch!—how Facebook works.

Congressional Candy Caucus

Illustration by Phong Nguyen.
Illustration by Phong Nguyen.

What they do: Give a boost to the nation’s confection manufacturers.

What we wish they did: Hold hearings on the difference between Twizzlers and Red Vines. Also, introduce legislation banning Necco Wafers—that stuff is mega-gross.

Congressional Rodeo Caucus

Illustration by Phong Nguyen.
Illustration by Phong Nguyen.

What they do: Celebrate calf roping, chuck-wagon racing, and other fun cow-boy extracurriculars.

What we wish they did: Pit Paul Ryan against Nancy Pelosi in an epic bull-riding face-off on the South Lawn of the White House.

Congressional Rock and Roll Caucus

Illustration by Phong Nguyen.
Illustration by Phong Nguyen.

What they do: Rock the House, of course. They throw an annual music-themed reception.

What we wish they did: Presidential-motorcade carpool karaoke!

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Staff Writer

Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.