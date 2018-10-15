Don’t Miss Your Only Chance to Own at The Yards

At The Bower, you’ll never run out of things to do and explore. Eclectic dining, live music, nights at the ball game, vibrant community events—it’s all here at The Yards, waiting to welcome you home. Dine at local hot spots including Chloe, District Winery, and Osteria Morini. Shop local favorites from Steadfast Supply to Willow and stock up on the essentials at Harris Teeter located just one block away from The Bower. With a buzzing nightlife, a humming social scene, outdoor concerts, the riverfront, and more—it’s a city within a city, a world within a world and, for those buying a condo in DC, it’s the place to find everything you need.

From studios and spacious two bedroom condos all the way up to penthouses, The Bower offers a variety of layouts to suit your lifestyle. These thoughtfully designed condos feature 9′ ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling glass, Bosch electric appliances, and Italian cabinetry. Explore The Bower’s expansive two bedroom units including sweeping city views through floor to ceiling windows with generous layouts that you can make your own. With access to a lush rooftop terrace along with inviting community spaces from the residents’ lounge to the fitness studio, The Bower offers the ideal mix of energy, convenience, and style.

With 60% of residences sold at The Bower, now is your opportunity to call The Yards home. To learn more visit thebowerdc.com or call 202-869-5233.