Washingtonian Today: Does Donald Trump Love Starburst?

Bonjour and happy Monday. The President did a lot of television this weekend, including an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday night. One sharp-eyed viewer (hi, Josh!) noticed a kitschy Andy Thomas painting of a bunch of Republicans, Trump included, drinking around a table (think: that infamous photo of dogs playing poker) on display in the White House:

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

Notable, too, was a jar of assorted Starburst (I’m seeing only pink and yellow in this screenshot) set aside. Is President Trump a big fan of the snack? If so, why not the vastly superior red Starburst? I suppose if I were President, I would require a bowl of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in every room in the West Wing. What would be your snack of choice? Email me and I’ll share the best answers in a future newsletter.

In “Spotted” News: You may have also missed that Javanka were at a Chuck E Cheese this weekend. I don’t really have a punchline here; the image of Jared Kushner playing that mini-basketball game on his lonesome is enough to keep me sustained. How many tickets do you need to win a glowing orb?

Today kicks off “DC Cyber Week,” a SXSW-style festival around the city. Maybe if you’re especially nice to strangers on the Metro today you’ll be invited to help start the next Instagram or something.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Did you know that the escape room industry is mega-lucrative? Me neither. But one Washington-area math teacher jumped on the trend early—and it’s paying off.

You may know Rielle Hunter from her tabloid-frenzy relationship with John Edwards . Well, she’s back, and this time she’s making fetish-adjacent appliance-cleaning videos. [Pauses.] Okay, then.

from her tabloid-frenzy relationship with . Well, she’s back, and this time she’s making fetish-adjacent appliance-cleaning videos. [Pauses.] Okay, then. I was at the White House last week and was incredibly frustrated with the coverage of Kanye West ’s Oval Office meeting, but perhaps not for the same reasons others were. Here’s why I think every one of my colleagues should be better versed in pop culture if they want to cover a Donald Trump presidency well.

’s Oval Office meeting, but perhaps not for the same reasons others were. Here’s why I think every one of my colleagues should be better versed in pop culture if they want to cover a presidency well. Want to take your kids, Bumble date, or out of town relative to pick pumpkins and apples but don’t know where to start? We got you covered. Here’s the best list of places to frolic amongst the foliage this fall.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

FLOWERS: Try your hand at arranging flowers at Milk Bar Logan Circle. Learn how to pair flowers and how to be inspired by this season’s color palette at a floral arranging class led by UrbanStems, then take home your confetti bouquet in a milk jug vase. And since sweets can fuel creativity, there will be Milk Bar treats to enjoy while you work. $45, 6:30 PM.

Today’s Free Fitness Class:

Grab your finest leggings and head to Lululemon Clarendon for a four- to six-mile run around Arlington. Lululemon team members lead two groups, a beginner and advanced, and you can stash your stuff at the store. Just show up. 2847 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Good reads:

Meghan Markle is pregnant, which means there will be a mixed-race baby in the British royal family. You don’t need to care about the crown, or even monarchy in general, to read why this royal baby is significant. (CNN)

is pregnant, which means there will be a mixed-race baby in the British royal family. You don’t need to care about the crown, or even monarchy in general, to read why this royal baby is significant. (CNN) McKay Coppins hung out with Newt Gingrich at the zoo, and that’s all I should have to tell you to get you to read this fun and complex profile of Gingrich’s victory lap. (The Atlantic)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Our Cheap Eats list is a great place to find last-minute meals when the weather is crummy and rainy. Why not hunker down with a warm bowl of ramen?

