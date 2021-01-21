Photos: Jared and Ivanka’s Kalorama DC House Is Now For Rent

Well, that was fast. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump left DC only a day ago, and the mansion they called home for the past four years is already on the rental market, listed for $18,000 a month. The news was first reported by the Washington Business Journal.

Movers were spotted outside the residence on Wednesday, Inauguration Day, building crates and loading up a truck. The Colonial-style abode, built in the 1920s, clocks in at just above 5,000 square feet. It’s located in DC’s ritzy Kalorama neighborhood, not far from the Obamas. During the Trump administration, it was occasionally the site of protests, including a candlelight vigil in support of protecting undocumented immigrants, and a LGBTQ dance party protest that gave us the famous shot of a fur-coat-clad neighbor taking it all in.

The six-bedroom house was in the news more recently because of Kushner and Trump’s apparent refusal to let their Secret Service detail use any of its seven bathrooms.

While $18,000 in rent (not including the exorcist that a new tenant may want to hire) might sound steep, Javanka’s former DC digs are a steal compared to their new rental. According to CNN, they’ve moved into an oceanfront condo in a Miami building, where rents hover around $40,000 a month.

Here are some pictures of the place as it was in the pre-Javanka days.

