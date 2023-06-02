Real Estate

Tony Podesta’s Kalorama Home Is for Sale for Almost $10 Million

The house is a few doors down from the Obamas

The Kalorama home is is listed for $9,995,000. Photograph by Max Mackenzie, Neal Archer and HD Bros.

Lobbyist and Democratic strategist Tony Podesta has listed his house in Kalorama for $9,995,000. The four-story home has five bedrooms, four full baths, and two half-baths across 9,2000 square feet of space. It’s being listed by Patrick Chauvin of Compass.

Originally constructed in 1929, the home has an entryway with a custom-built glass helix staircase near a kitchen designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio. The living room has a marble fireplace from the 15th century, and the family room has floor-to-ceiling doors leading to the garden. In the second-floor primary suite, you’ll find a kitchenette, huge dressing rooms, and a spa-like bathroom. The house also has an elevator, a basement-level guest suite, a second caterer’s kitchen, a wine cellar that can house more than 9,600 bottles, a garage with space for two cars, a separate delivery entrance, and custom museum-style lighting throughout (Podesta is a big art collector).

Outside the home, there is a wood-fired pizza oven and outdoor kitchen and terraced gardens.

Another perk: Whoever buys the Podesta home will be neighbors with the Obamas. They purchased the house two doors down for $8.1 million in 2017.

