Local Personality Ba’Naka Recommends 3 Essential DC Drag Spots

This performance by finalists from RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s most recent season at the Lincoln Theatre should have plenty of rafter-rattling action ($49). Want even more costumed fun? We asked performer Ba’Naka (above), who hosts a viewing party for the popular TV drag competition and other DC events, to recommend local spots where you can continue the revelry.

Nellie’s Drag Bingo

“I used to host this, but I was deposed for being too sassy. Now it’s [hosted by] Sasha Adams. Is there bitterness? Absolutely. But I still support the doll. And there are great prizes.”

Best-Body Contest at Cobalt

“For the chance to win $200, all you have to do is strip down to your skin and give us a little dance. Shake what your mama gave ya!”

Gay Bash at Trade

“It’s this alternative punk [and other genres] drag show where you’re liable to see anything. It’s like a combination of Alice Cooper and Courtney Love on a bad day.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour will be at the Lincoln Theatre on October 23.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

