PHOTOS: “Rupaul’s Drag Race” Queens Work It at the National Mall

“I haven’t ran around DC and seen the monuments since I was in eighth grade, and a lot has changed since eighth grade. I’m super excited to be back and take it all in. If I saw this when I was in eighth grade, it would be over!”

Nina West

“The last time I was here, I was on the the tour of Hairspray. Me and the cast, we all got scooters late at night. What’s kind of wonderful about DC is it’s really quiet at night, and you can do your own self-guided nighttime tour of the monuments. We were able to see everything at night, and it was so peaceful and somber. It provided an opportunity for me to think about the gravity and the weight of this city. It’s overwhelmingly powerful.”