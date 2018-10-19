Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about DC’s white-hot new Jewish deli? How to maximize your fall weekends? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Happy Friday! Hope everyone has had a great week. Mine has been filled with (mostly) really good meals. My top two dishes:

*The amar’e sandwich from the pastel-painted, next-gen Jewish deli Call Your Mother. It’s a layer of candied-salmon cream cheese, plus sliced cucumbers and crispy shallots, on a zata’ar-spiced bagel. The bagel was wonderfully chewy, and they don’t give you a New York-style mountain of cream cheese. I’m so glad the place is here.

*The tofu gnocchi at American Son in the Eaton Hotel. The dish is peak Tim Ma: a little Asian (the sauce is enriched with white miso) and a little European (copious black truffle shavings), with a lot of creativity and innovation. Who knew that tofu would make such excellent gnocchi? It’s rare that I find a dish I can’t stop eating. This was one of them.

Also, our brand-new issue is now out on stands, and it features a pretty cool section (if I may say so) on our favorite comfort foods, from a truly amazing reuben and a David Chang-approved French dip to an old-school hot fudge sundae and straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie. Check it out!

Onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…